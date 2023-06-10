There's One Our Flag Means Death Scene That Was 'Horrific' To Film

"I'll never forget when you arrived on the ship, that moment," Darby told Waititi after the two joked about how Stede's bow-clad shoes and "beautifully gay outfit" contrasted with Ed's style (which Waititi describes as "from Tom of Finland"). The scene in question takes place in the show's third episode, and it's a breathless first meeting that follows a surprisingly violent sequence. By now, it's clear that Stede is a pretty abysmal pirate, and after being attacked by a crew led by guest star Fred Armisen, he finds himself stabbed and strung up. Stede's about to be hung while his crew mates fight for their lives, and he slowly spins around on the rope to witness the carnage.

"I'd been hung for a number of what felt like hours spinning around," Darby explained at Outfronts. "I mean, I had a harness on but it was one of the most horrific things I've had to do as an actor is just spin around with a thing around my neck and watch as people are killing each other." The scene itself is at once gruesome and comical: Darby pulls some comedic faces, but he also looks pale and sickly as Stede's life — particularly his dissatisfying yet safe marriage to a woman named Mary (Claudia O'Doherty) — flashes before his eyes. Just as he's about to dip out of consciousness, Blackbeard boards the ship and cuts Stede down, striking an extremely cool tough guy pose as he confirms his identity: "The Gentleman Pirate, I presume?"