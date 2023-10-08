Is Knives Out 3 Still Happening? It's No Mystery That Netflix Wants More Murder
The hit whodunit "Knives Out" brought quirked-up mysteries back to the big screen in 2019, a huge success with critics and audiences alike. Unsurprisingly, it caught the interest of streamers and studios that hoped to franchise the film. After several months of negotiation, writer-director Rian Johnson signed a deal with Netflix for two follow-up films. The first of these sequels, "Glass Onion," premiered in theaters in September 2022. However, little is known about the forthcoming third film, tentatively titled "Knives Out 3."
Now, the second film in this franchise featured an almost entirely different cast of characters with a totally new mystery to solve. At the center of both films is Benoit Blanc, a Cajun private eye played by Daniel Craig. Given that each entry in the series will present a totally new story, fans are left with very little information to speculate on. Between the writer's strike eating up most of 2023 and a big hit to Netflix's revenue this summer, it's unclear if the film will still be made at all. So, is the third "Knives Out" mystery still in the works? And, if so, when exactly can viewers expect to see it?
Knives Out 3 is happening, but probably not for a while
Netflix was one of the first streamers to get serious about its production studio, which ended up being an incredibly wise investment. When the pandemic hit, studios that relied mostly on box office sales took a huge hit, while streamers were performing better than ever. This primed Netflix to snatch up the "Knives Out" franchise and pen a three-movie deal with Johnson, per The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer is reportedly giving the director lots of creative freedom, but they did have one stipulation — Daniel Craig will star in all three films, including the forthcoming third entry. The James Bond alumni agreed to the deal and signed on with Johnson back in January of 2021.
Although no other cast members are confirmed, it's a relief to know that Benoit Blanc will definitely be returning at least one more time. But when can fans expect to see "Knives Out 3" hit theaters? The film hasn't been given a release date yet, so don't hold your breath. Luckily, Johnson confirmed that he was working on the script back in January 2023.
"I'm making the next [Benoit Blanc movie] next because it's the most exciting thing right now to me," he revealed to Empire. "That's served me really well. I feel like any movie I'm making, I need to be making it because I can't imagine doing anything else. I'm jumping into the next Benoit Blanc next because I can't think about another story."
The film was still in a nascent stage that winter, and there's been no word on Johnson's progress since. One thing viewers can expect? The unexpected.
"I've got a big cloud of ideas, but it hasn't all snapped into focus yet," Johnson continued. "It's exciting, though, and it's very, very different from ['Glass Onion']. That's what I'm excited about."
When will Knives Out 3 start filming?
As for when "Knives Out 3" will move into production, there's not much we know yet. However, the production schedule for the previous two films can be used as a reference to predict a rough time frame for the next project's release. Johnson was "in the middle" of the "Glass Onion" script back in February 2020, per Vulture. The film was cast in the spring of 2021 and began shooting that same summer, per Deadline.
The production timeline for "Glass Onion" was slightly skewed by the pandemic, which likely slowed down pre-production and may have caused delays in the production — or pressured them to move quickly. But 2023 has been a rough year for the entertainment industry, and it's undoubtedly presented a few obstacles that might be delaying the production of the upcoming sequel as well.
Even if Johnson finished the script for "Knives Out 3" somewhere amid the 2023 writer's strike, which ended in September, he is still up against the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which prevents actors from working on any major studio projects. It's all but certain that Johnson and the rest of the pre-production team are waiting on the strike's resolution before announcing casting or production dates, let alone setting a release date.
If Johnson hasn't finished the script yet, it's unlikely that he's started considering actors for any of the roles just yet. "I never write with any actors in mind," he once told Variety. "You just get your heart broken."
Craig is worked into the three-picture deal with Netflix, but there is one other person who's guaranteed to appear on the cast list — but you may have missed him in the last two films. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has made a voice-only cameo in both "Knives Out" films, securing his unbroken streak in all of Johnson's work.
Will there be a Knives Out 4?
Even though the Netflix deal was only for three films, the third film might not be the last entry in the "Knives Out" franchise. "I'd be thrilled to do another one every few years," Johnson said in a 2019 interview with Variety.
Craig is only signed on for the first three movies, so his presence isn't assured past "Knives Out 3." It would be interesting if Johnson kept the franchise going without Benoit Blanc, who thus far has been the anchor of the entire project, acting as a common thread between the first and second film. He is certainly a beloved character, and it would be a shame to lose him. The distinctive levity of the franchise might be enough to keep it going, but efforts to recast a main character halfway through a film series often fall short — for reference, see "Home Alone 3."
The flexibility of the "Knives Out" series with a new story in each film does seem to leave more room for indefinite sequels than most other franchises, whose traditional narratives are often forcibly and unnecessarily stretched out over several films. Johnson enjoys hitting the reset button on each new entry.
"What was exciting about doing ['Glass Onion'] was the notion of trying to emulate Christie with a completely new story," he explained to Variety in 2023. "I'm starting to work on the third movie now, and that's also what's got me creatively jazzed: I don't have to replicate the last movie at all. The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically."
One thing is certain, though — "Knives Out 3" and any subsequent sequels will not be period pieces. "Nostalgia is the enemy," Johnson continued. "It's the exact opposite of what I'm always trying to get to: something vibrant and sharp that feels very present."