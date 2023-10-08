Is Knives Out 3 Still Happening? It's No Mystery That Netflix Wants More Murder

Netflix was one of the first streamers to get serious about its production studio, which ended up being an incredibly wise investment. When the pandemic hit, studios that relied mostly on box office sales took a huge hit, while streamers were performing better than ever. This primed Netflix to snatch up the "Knives Out" franchise and pen a three-movie deal with Johnson, per The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer is reportedly giving the director lots of creative freedom, but they did have one stipulation — Daniel Craig will star in all three films, including the forthcoming third entry. The James Bond alumni agreed to the deal and signed on with Johnson back in January of 2021.

Although no other cast members are confirmed, it's a relief to know that Benoit Blanc will definitely be returning at least one more time. But when can fans expect to see "Knives Out 3" hit theaters? The film hasn't been given a release date yet, so don't hold your breath. Luckily, Johnson confirmed that he was working on the script back in January 2023.

"I'm making the next [Benoit Blanc movie] next because it's the most exciting thing right now to me," he revealed to Empire. "That's served me really well. I feel like any movie I'm making, I need to be making it because I can't imagine doing anything else. I'm jumping into the next Benoit Blanc next because I can't think about another story."

The film was still in a nascent stage that winter, and there's been no word on Johnson's progress since. One thing viewers can expect? The unexpected.

"I've got a big cloud of ideas, but it hasn't all snapped into focus yet," Johnson continued. "It's exciting, though, and it's very, very different from ['Glass Onion']. That's what I'm excited about."