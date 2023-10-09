DC's Zombies Are Coming To A Tabletop Near You

After recently celebrating its five-year anniversary, internet streaming service Dropout has proven itself a mover and shaker in the tabletop space. While shows like "Game Changer" and "Um, Actually" dominate TikTok algorithms — or at least my TikTok algorithm — it's the platform's commitment to high-quality actual plays that prove some of the most exciting things happening on "television" involve little more than a table and a group of friends. This brings us to "Burrow's End," the latest limited series in the growing empire of "Dimension 20" seasons built on the "Dungeons & Dragons" roleplaying game.

In interviews, the cast has described films like "The Secret of NIMH" and "Watership Down" as inspirations for the new season, which pretty much guarantees a bunch of episodes filled with nothing but nonstop heartbreak. Those are the kind of formative, heartbreaking works of animation that either endear you to a medium or turn you off it forever, which suggests that "Burrow's End" will probably offer a similarly tragic core memory for viewers new to roleplaying games.

But one thing's for sure: Dimension 20 has held nothing back when it comes to talent. Aabria Iyengar and Brennan Lee Mulligan are two of the industry's most respected GMs and co-creators of the wildly popular "Worlds Without End" podcast. No matter how heavily the new series leans into the animated tragedy of its inspirations, you can be sure that this will be a powerful and beautiful story from the first dice roll to the last.