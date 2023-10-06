Lower Decks' Latest Star Trek Easter Eggs Involve Alien Beverages

A surprising amount of "Star Trek" worldbuilding manifests in beverages. It does make sense, though, since not all alien worlds out there would have the same drinks that us Earthlings do. Take Klingon bloodwine; it's only natural that a warrior race literally drinks blood. The crystal-blue colored Romulan ale is consistently described as under embargo in the Federation; naturally, two warring powers don't conduct legal trade. While Cardassian Kanar is not consistently colored, it proved surprisingly integral to the arc of Damar (Casey Biggs), who takes solace in a bottle and must pull himself out of it to be a resistance leader during "Deep Space Nine."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is a love letter to each corner of the franchise's history. Sure enough, the latest episode has some beverage-related Easter eggs. In "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," the U.S.S. Cerritos takes a trip to the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar. Our four leads are assigned "travel guide" duty; hit up the happening spots on the planet to make a map for future visitors. In effect, work-sanctioned bar hopping. Lieutenant (junior grade) Mariner (Tawny Newsome) hits up her Ferengi buddy Quimp (Tom Kenny) while Boimler (Jack Quaid) takes in Ferenginar's television.

Their respective adventures feature one drink each that might sound familiar to Trekkies.