Star Wars: The Last Jedi Used A Magical Medical Device To Aid In Actor Training

As one might imagine, appearing as a lead character in a "Star Wars" movie is likely going to involve a lot of physical exertion. If you're not being covered with makeup, sealed into a tin can, or crammed into a full-body fur suit, you're likely learning how to do backflips, swing swords, and engage in martial arts. There is no shortage of documentary footage of various "Star Wars" actors and stunt performers learning the elaborate and exhausting choreography for their respective films' action scenes. Some actors had to learn fight choreography and also wear elaborate makeup.

Rehearsal, then, is not just learning lines, running improv drills, and delving into the motivations of your character. A lot of it is just swinging green sticks and keeping your strength up. Some of the actors even bulk up, trying to look like mythic heroes with impeccable physiques. Know that action actors spend a great deal of time and energy to look the way they do and that they don't maintain their abs and arm and leg muscles as sharply in between films. Don't compare your body to theirs.

Indeed, thanks to a miraculous medical device, the lightsaber training recovery times for Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" were greatly reduced. Swinging swords all day and bashing stunt quarterstaffs into your trainer's skillful blocks will do a number on an actor's arms, and it might take days for strained arm muscles and tendons to fully return from such a strenuous activity. A report in Men's Health Magazine, and a chat with trainer Christopher Vincent, an employee of Altus Health, revealed that a brand new form of refrigerated compression sleeve allowed the actors to get back into the ring much more quickly than they would have without it.