Why The Exorcist: Believer Features Fewer Easter Eggs Than You'd Think [Exclusive]

David Gordon Green's new film "The Exorcist: Believer" appears to be a sequel that — like the director's own 2018 version of "Halloween" — ignores any extant sequels and stands as the first sequel in a new alternate timeline. These sorts of canon-erasing shenanigans are old hat in 2023, however, so there's no reason to cry foul. Unlike Green's "Halloween," though, "Believer" tries a little harder to forge its own path and form its own identity.

"Believer" may still have the usual trappings of any exorcism movie (young girls with yellow eyes, demonic voices, prayers shouted angrily at bound-up demon children), but it doesn't rely too heavily on the mythology laid out in William Friedkin's 1973 original the way most reboots/legacy sequels might. There is one repeated line of dialogue from the original, but it's stated in jest. There is a returning character as well, but she only plays a supporting role. Green seemed eager to tell his own story and explore a new theme. More than anything, though, he just wanted to be straightforward. Although thematically and theologically rich, the original "Exorcist" has been, in the last 50 years, trimmed down a few pop beats, leaving the story feeling surprisingly efficient in the eyes of people weaned on its many imitators.

/Film's own B.J. Colangelo recently spoke to Green about "Believer," and he revealed his no-frills approach to making this particular legacy sequel. One might naturally assume that there are a lot of opportunities for callbacks and quotations in a new "Exorcist" movie by mere dint of his cultural ubiquity, but Green saved those for "Halloween." This film, he said, aimed to be more theological than precious.