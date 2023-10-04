What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Exorcist: Believer

50 years ago, "The Exorcist" changed horror as we know it. Director William Friedkin's 1973 film was far from the first great entry in the genre, but it brought an almost documentary-like sense of realism to its story of a young girl who catches a really bad case of demonic possession. The outcome was one of the most exalted horror films of all time ... and one that would inspire enough bad imitators to make your head spin like a possessed Regan MacNeil. Is it any wonder the film's sequels and prequel(s) have failed to reach the same bar (the semi-cult classic that is "Exorcist III" notwithstanding)?

The latest attempt at matching Friedkin's achievement comes from David Gordon Green, a former indie wunderkind who knows a thing or two about tackling sacred horror properties after helming Blumhouse's "Halloween" trilogy. Titled "The Exorcist: Believer," the film reunites Green and Blumhouse for a story about two girls who begin showing surefire signs of being controlled by a nasty entity after going missing in the woods for a few days. Like Green's "Halloween," this one is a legacy sequel that sees original "Exorcist" star Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, who tries to help the kids in crisis (being one of the few living people with experience in these matters).

As you may recall, the finale of Green's "Halloween" trilogy, "Halloween Ends," proved to be one of the more divisive horror films in recent memory. Some of the folks who have seen it are already predicting history will repeat itself with "Believer," which /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote, "takes some controversial swings" trying to "reckon with the OG's legacy (and the way theology is presented in horror)." She added for good measure, "It's gonna be the most polarizing horror film of 2023."