What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Exorcist: Believer
50 years ago, "The Exorcist" changed horror as we know it. Director William Friedkin's 1973 film was far from the first great entry in the genre, but it brought an almost documentary-like sense of realism to its story of a young girl who catches a really bad case of demonic possession. The outcome was one of the most exalted horror films of all time ... and one that would inspire enough bad imitators to make your head spin like a possessed Regan MacNeil. Is it any wonder the film's sequels and prequel(s) have failed to reach the same bar (the semi-cult classic that is "Exorcist III" notwithstanding)?
The latest attempt at matching Friedkin's achievement comes from David Gordon Green, a former indie wunderkind who knows a thing or two about tackling sacred horror properties after helming Blumhouse's "Halloween" trilogy. Titled "The Exorcist: Believer," the film reunites Green and Blumhouse for a story about two girls who begin showing surefire signs of being controlled by a nasty entity after going missing in the woods for a few days. Like Green's "Halloween," this one is a legacy sequel that sees original "Exorcist" star Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, who tries to help the kids in crisis (being one of the few living people with experience in these matters).
As you may recall, the finale of Green's "Halloween" trilogy, "Halloween Ends," proved to be one of the more divisive horror films in recent memory. Some of the folks who have seen it are already predicting history will repeat itself with "Believer," which /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote, "takes some controversial swings" trying to "reckon with the OG's legacy (and the way theology is presented in horror)." She added for good measure, "It's gonna be the most polarizing horror film of 2023."
What are critics saying about The Exorcist: Believer?
Where critics were increasingly divided on Green's "Halloween" trilogy the further along it went, they're comparatively unified in their disdain for "Believer" so far. At the time of writing, the film has a critics' score of only 25% on Rotten Tomatoes after 64 reviews. In his own review for /Film, Witney Seibold wrote, "'The Exorcist: Believer' is as haphazard, uninteresting, and frustratingly shallow as any of the many, many, many 'Exorcist' imitators." He also noted that it's better than the more heavily derided "Exorcist" films before it while also being the least interesting, calling it "a rote, choppy thriller that forgets to scare us."
Echoing that sentiment, Mashable's Belen Edwards acknowledged the original "Exorcist" is "a tough act to follow" in her review, but felt that Green's sequel nevertheless commits the cardinal sin of simply being boring. "Limited scares, underdeveloped characters, and a hackneyed message about unity will make you yearn for escape — even as the movie tees up for a sequel," she explained.
Indeed, where you could readily find critics eager and willing to defend Green's "Halloween" sequels (especially "Halloween Ends"), even some of the more positive reviews for "Believer" tend to come with a big ol' asterisk. For example, The Guardian's Benjamin Lee observed that it's easier to appreciate the film as a fun schlockfest rather than a continuation of Friedkin's classic:
"Taken as just that, it's serviceable; a silly, gloopy Halloween shocker that offers just about enough goofy entertainment for an undemanding fright night crowd. But it might be close to impossible for those with deep reverence for the original, of which there are a great many, to take it as such, Green's messy script, co-written with Peter Sattler, also boldly insisting itself as a worthy successor."
What are fans saying about The Exorcist: Believer?
General horror enthusiasts have also started weighing in on "Believer" after preview screenings. Blogger/podcaster "HorrorMovieBBQ" wrote on X (a.k.a. the platform formerly known as Twitter), "'Exorcist: Believer' is way too predictable and very much on the corny side. Was not a fan in the least. Great cast, the kids especially were terrific and really nailed their roles. Leslie Odom Jr. was fantastic as the lead as well."
Exorcist: Believer is way too predictable and very much on the corny side. Was not a fan in the least.
Great cast,the kids especially were terrific and really nailed their roles. Leslie Odom Jr was fantastic as the lead as well.
That's just my opinion though, others may like it
— HorrorMovieBBQ (@HorrorMovieBBQ) October 4, 2023
On the opposite end of the spectrum, X user "Jus10" wrote, "I shockingly liked ['The Exorcist: Believer'] as a film and it's David Gordon Green's most mature character study since 'George Washington' in 2000 ... but it's barely a horror film." He also predicted the film would generate a lot of love/hate reactions, noting that it was wise of Blumhouse to move "Believer" away from "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on its original Friday the 13th release date. "This will be a VERY frontloaded box office," he added.
Gonna be an outlier: I shockingly liked #TheExorcistBeliever as a film and it's David Gordon Green's most mature character study since George Washington in 2000... but it's barely a horror film. Now I know why Blum was scared of TSwift... this will be a VERY frontloaded box office. pic.twitter.com/XyAgZLNMlC
— Jus10 (@jnordell) October 4, 2023
Meanwhile, YouTuber Sydney Volpe indicated that your reaction to Green's "Halloween" trilogy may be a good litmus test for how you'll feel about "Believer." Describing the film as "exactly what you would expect from a David Gordon Green 'Exorcist' movie," she added that she "didn't hate it," but that compared to the original "Exorcist" film, "it just doesn't stack up despite trying some new things. Demons are too nice these days."
#TheExorcistBeliever is exactly what you would expect from a David Gordon Green Exorcist movie. Take that as you will. As a Halloween Ends defender, I didn't hate it. As an Exorcist lover, it just doesn't stack up despite trying some new things. Demons are too nice these days. pic.twitter.com/F2EG3vjTA9
— Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) October 4, 2023
In summation, folks don't seem quite as split on Green's "Exorcist" movie so far as they were on his "Halloween" trilogy. That could easily change once more people have seen it, but for now, it appears you could say this is one legacy horror sequel that has (ahem) failed to make a believer out of the masses.
"The Exorcist: Believer" opens in theaters on October 6, 2023.