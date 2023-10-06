Does Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Have A Credits Scene?

Spoilers for "Loki" season 2 follow.

The town in which I attended college was annoyingly devoid of a robust selection of hangout and restaurant spots. As such, the local McDonald's became a destination, especially as it was one of the few places in town open late. After one particular night of partying, I ended up at this McD's with a buddy of mine, who excitedly told me about how he and his friends loved to undergo something called "The Gauntlet" when attending a McDonald's on special occasions. When I inquired what this "Gauntlet" was, he explained how it involved ordering every single Extra Value Meal on the menu and consuming them all — in order.

While I was a little repulsed at that proposal, it's entirely possible that "The Gauntlet" is not just a notion relegated to my college chum, nor even the planet Earth, as evidenced by the post-credits scene featured at the close of the second season premiere of Marvel Studios' "Loki."

The episode, which is currently streaming on Disney+, does not disappoint on a number of levels. Not only does it thrillingly reintroduce our titular Asgardian/Frost Giant/ersatz Time Lord, Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) and his buddy cop pal at the Time Variance Authority, Mobius (Owen Wilson), it also introduces some charming new characters, like Ouroboros aka "OB" (Ke Huy Quan) and the dastardly Brad (Rafael Casal).

Most enjoyably, it features a mid-credits scene, continuing the now-time-honored Marvel Studios tradition. While some Marvel Cinematic Universe credits scenes are there for an extra gag or two, this one catches us up with one of Loki's variants, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), showing us the surprising time and place she finds herself in after the events of Season 1.