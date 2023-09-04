The Only MCU Recap You Need Before Loki Season 2

The first season of Marvel Studios' "Loki" expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a full-on multiverse. Picking up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," the series places the trickster god (Tom Hiddleston) on a new mission with the Time Variance Authority to preserve the timeline. In addition to introducing the concept of an MCU multiverse, "Loki" also introduces the MCU's current primary antagonist, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). The show returns for its second season on Disney+ on October 6, as Loki explores the fallout from the actions of his alternate timeline variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

With Loki appearing throughout the MCU regularly since 2011's "Thor," there is plenty to go over to prepare for the second season of "Loki." From a full explainer on the Asgardians' place in the MCU to Loki's fall and eventual redemption, the God of Mischief has endured a rollercoaster of an arc. Here is everything you need to know about Loki and the wider MCU in time for the second season premiere of "Loki" this October.