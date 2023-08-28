Why Casting Sylvie In Loki Season 1 Was Such A Daunting Task

Heron said that Di Martino has a similar quality to Hiddleston in that "she's so funny and naturally so witty and charismatic that you can't take your eyes off her." It's a good thing because, according to a Variety interview from the same year, Di Martino said she was so pregnant at the time of her audition that she couldn't travel and got the job from her audition tape ... something that almost never happens.

In the previously mentioned Buzzfeed interview, Heron said of Di Martino:

"She's also really good at playing characters with a lot of anger, pain, and vulnerability. I just felt that those qualities were so Loki to me. She brought her own spin on it too. Tom's performance is so iconic, so Sylvie was a tough role to cast because you need to give him a good sparring partner, but also, it's another Loki and people love Loki. So, it was really making sure that she felt distinctive enough that she was different, but also that we gave Tom a really fun actor to play alongside. It was really fun watching them. It was really fun seeing their chemistry grow."

As "Loki" remains my favorite of the MCU Disney+ series, I have to agree. I have critiques here and there, but for me, the joy of it all was watching these two characters interact, figure out how they're similar and where they differ, bring each other new understanding, and challenge each other, all set against a backdrop of this weird attraction between two variants of the same being. It's delightful, with a bit of creepiness thrown in for good measure.