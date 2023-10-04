The Little White Bird In Ahsoka's Season 1 Finale Has Deep Ties To The Force

This article contains spoilers for the "Ahsoka" season 1 finale, "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."

Even with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) escaping to Dathomir, the first season of "Ahsoka" ends on a hopeful note for our heroes. While Ezra (Eman Esfandi) returns home and reunites with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) hang back in Peridea to help the Noti community feel safe after a patch of chaos. As the two converse and understand one another better, Ahsoka notices a mysterious white owl sitting on a rock and watches the bird with some curiosity. This bird is a Convor named Morai, with personal ties to Ahsoka and the Mortis Gods, whose statues are shown towards the end of the episode.

In order to understand the connection between this bird and those humongous statues, we must first understand what a Convor signifies. Convorees, also known as Trandoshan birds, are a species of owl native to Wasskah, believed to have a strong connection to the Force. Ahsoka's Convor, Morai, has direct ties to the Daughter, one of the three Mortis gods who symbolizes the light side of the Force. The Mortis Gods were introduced in a three-episode arc in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka were lured into the mysterious realm of Mortis, where the three gods resided.

Along with Daughter, Son (representing the dark side of the Force) and Father (who maintained a balance between the light and the dark) sought to test whether Anakin was the Chosen One, but Son's betrayal led to a series of events that ended in tragedy. Let's break down how Ahsoka was involved in this incident, and what Morai signifies within the context of her potential actions in the future.