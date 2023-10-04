Ahsoka Desperately Needs A Season 2, And The Mandalorian Could Be Just That

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 8 — "The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord."

Well, the season finale of "Ahsoka" is somehow already here, and it definitely left us wanting more. That's not to say that episode 8, "The Jedi, The Witch and The Warlord," was lackluster or anticlimactic, necessarily. There was plenty of action and intrigue as Ahsoka teamed up with Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren on the planet Peridea to try and prevent Thrawn and his army of death troopers from escaping out of exile. Now that Thrawn has finally been introduced into live-action after appearing in "Star Wars Rebels" and multiple novels by Timothy Zahn, he was finally given the spotlight he truly deserves. Then, the credits rolled.

As the last few minutes of the finale came to pass, multiple threads popped up that were all incredibly compelling, suggesting that there is much more to come. Thrawn's unholy alliance with the Witches of Dathomir hints at a much darker grand plan for the Empire's resurgence, Ezra's return home to reunite with General Hera Syndulla adds a much-needed Force-sensitive adversary to the New Republic, and Ahsoka is now marooned along with Sabine and Huyang after failing to keep Thrawn in check. Until they are able to hitch a ride back to the known galaxy inside the mouth of a space whale, that is.

Then, there's the entire story arc of Baylan Skoll to contend with, who was last seen high up on the cliffs of Peridea among giant, carved statues of figures that appear to be the Gods of Mortis, ancient beings that embody the balance of the Force.

That's a lot of ground to cover in a potential second season of "Ahsoka," which is precisely why all of these intersecting storylines may be addressed in season 4 of "The Mandalorian" as well.