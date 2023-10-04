Ahsoka Desperately Needs A Season 2, And The Mandalorian Could Be Just That
This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 8 — "The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord."
Well, the season finale of "Ahsoka" is somehow already here, and it definitely left us wanting more. That's not to say that episode 8, "The Jedi, The Witch and The Warlord," was lackluster or anticlimactic, necessarily. There was plenty of action and intrigue as Ahsoka teamed up with Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren on the planet Peridea to try and prevent Thrawn and his army of death troopers from escaping out of exile. Now that Thrawn has finally been introduced into live-action after appearing in "Star Wars Rebels" and multiple novels by Timothy Zahn, he was finally given the spotlight he truly deserves. Then, the credits rolled.
As the last few minutes of the finale came to pass, multiple threads popped up that were all incredibly compelling, suggesting that there is much more to come. Thrawn's unholy alliance with the Witches of Dathomir hints at a much darker grand plan for the Empire's resurgence, Ezra's return home to reunite with General Hera Syndulla adds a much-needed Force-sensitive adversary to the New Republic, and Ahsoka is now marooned along with Sabine and Huyang after failing to keep Thrawn in check. Until they are able to hitch a ride back to the known galaxy inside the mouth of a space whale, that is.
Then, there's the entire story arc of Baylan Skoll to contend with, who was last seen high up on the cliffs of Peridea among giant, carved statues of figures that appear to be the Gods of Mortis, ancient beings that embody the balance of the Force.
That's a lot of ground to cover in a potential second season of "Ahsoka," which is precisely why all of these intersecting storylines may be addressed in season 4 of "The Mandalorian" as well.
Did season 1 do enough to justify a season 2?
After the final shot of "The Mandalorian" season 1, there was no question that a second season was coming. Moff Gideon wields the Darksaber, and the appearance of the ancient Mandalorian weapon introduced a piece of "Star Wars" lore that had only been explored in animation up until that point. The final shot of "Ahsoka" chooses a different path, showing Anakin as a Force ghost looking after his former Padawan in a much more tender moment that focuses on Ahsoka's acceptance of the Jedi Master she used to know before his tragic fall to the Dark Side. It's a poignant character beat that connects the finale with episode 5, "Shadow Warrior," where Anakin gives Ahsoka a final lesson to help her overcome the shame and heartbreak she feels knowing that Anakin eventually becomes Darth Vader. Storywise, Ahsoka's arc could arguably end here, negating the need for a season 2. Emotionally, Ahsoka is at peace.
Or is she? In "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord," Thrawn has an exchange with Ahsoka that may hint at something sinister lingering under the surface. Over a comm panel, Thrawn tells Ahsoka that she is a rōnin who may be more similar to Anakin than she realizes. "I know you because I knew your Master," he quips. Thrawn and Ahsoka have never met face-to-face before, and a second season could feature an attempt by Thrawn to manipulate Ahsoka to do his bidding, in much the same way that the Emperor ruled over Vader.
That alone could be enough reason to greenlight a second season, even after a somewhat shaky middle section of "Ahsoka" and some questionable character moments that should have had a lot more impact. There's also the big question of how this all ties into the inevitable return of "The Mandalorian" when season 4 premieres.
A larger plan is definitely at play
So far, there's already been precedent for the "Star Wars" television shows during the Disney+ era to overlap. In the case of "The Book of Boba Fett," sometimes, it's even a bit jarring when the plot suddenly jettisons the main character in favor of an expeditious reunion right in the middle of the season (I'm looking at you Mando, and Grogu). Realistically, the same thing may happen to Ahsoka Tano in season 4 of "The Mandalorian," as the rogue Jedi may have to take a backseat until the final battle unfolds where Thrawn will presumably go up against the central protagonists from both shows.
There has always been a larger story in play, and the events of "Ashoka" season 1 are absolutely going to dovetail and intersect with what's already been set up in three seasons of "The Mandalorian" and, most likely, the coming-of-age adventure series "Skeleton Crew." It's worth remembering that Jon Favreau has already written season 4 of "The Mandalorian" to avoid any inconsistencies with the events of "Ashoka" season one. All of these shows are happening during the same time period, so there is no way that the loose ends won't get tied up. When that convergence finally happens, the internet is likely to explode if and when Thrawn and Grogu ever share a scene together.