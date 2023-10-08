It's Always Sunny's Entire Cast And Crew Got Robbed While Filming Mac Day In Philly

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" might be set in a gritty dive bar in South Philly, but the series costs millions of dollars to make. The network-grade camera equipment is a huge liability, especially in a neighborhood like the one where the series is set. Much of the show is shot on the set of Paddy's Pub in Los Angeles, but some parts of "It's Always Sunny" are shot on location in Philadelphia, per Collider. The cast and crew of the FX series are unafraid of taking risks, often putting their bodies and their reputation on the line for the series, but sometimes their bold authenticity comes at a price.

The only member of the "It's Always Sunny" cast who's actually from Philly is showrunner Rob McElhenney, who also stars in the show as Mac opposite series co-creators Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. Each character in Paddy's crew gets one day per year where they can tell everyone else in the gang what to do. In the season 9 episode "Mac Day," it was only fitting that they visit some of McElhenney's favorite spots in his hometown.

"I don't know if kids do this anymore, but we used to go to Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park after school to hang," he told Temple News. On Mac Day, McElhenney dragged the cast and crew to the historic Strawberry Mansion in Fairmount Park to shoot a portion of the season 9 episode. A nearby bridge serves as the site for Mac's latest elaborate stunt in his homemade "Jackass" rip-off Project Badass. Although it was a fun homecoming for the South Philly native, the plan to shoot on location backfired in a major way.