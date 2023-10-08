Mac's Chase Utley Dream In It's Always Sunny Came True In Real Life

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" isn't really the kind of series known for making dreams come true, but in 2019, series' creator Rob McElhenney got to make his character Mac's dream come true... in the real world! The series has crossed into the real world before when the gang featured in an online video game that they then played in the episode "Charlie Rules the World," but things got taken up a notch when McElhenney was invited to help Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley throw the ceremonial first pitch at Utley's final Phillies game. The two reunited in the season 16 episode "The Gang Gets Cursed," and things didn't go as well for Mac in the "Sunny" universe as they did in the real one.

McElhenney is a pretty big sports fan, co-owning the Wrexham A.F.C. soccer club with Ryan Reynolds and creating several episodes of "It's Always Sunny" that revolve around Philadelphia sports teams. The gang have tried out to join the Philadelphia Eagles, got stuck in a closet during the Phillies playing in the World Series, and even met beloved mascot Gritty in a bathroom, but McElhenney getting to catch a ball thrown by Utley on the grass at Citizen's Bank Park has to take the cake.