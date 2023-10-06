Loki Season 2 Premiere Has More Walking And Talking Than A West Wing Episode

In season 1, Sylvie revealed that everyone at the TVA are variants and that their memories have been wiped to keep the established "rules" in place. This revelation, coupled with the realization that the Time Keepers are fake, crumbles the very foundation of the organization and its goal to prune branched timelines in the name of upholding order. In the season 2 premiere, Loki is seen walking all over the TVA, accosting familiar faces and pleading them to point him towards Mobius. As Loki swaps between points in time, he realizes that events that occur in the present automatically alter the past in real time and vice-versa.

For instance, a crack on the floor caused due to Loki's escape in the past hampers the immediate present, where people just assume that the crack had been there all along. Loki and Mobius talk about the implications of this while walking through corridors and riding countless elevators, attempting to understand what's going on in relation to the rules of the TVA. Loki is clearly an anomaly, as Time Slipping is impossible inside the TVA, but it happens again and again, to the point that he and Mobius have to endanger their lives to zap him back into the present.

While the "walk and talk" routines during these reveals can be disorienting, they add to the time-sensitive nature of the crisis at hand, while also allowing some space for the signature Loki-Mobius banter that we've missed since season 1. It also allows us to better understand the TVA's layout, ranging from huge office cubicles to endless corridors flanked by imposing doorways that hide one secret or another, along with the sheer scale of the labyrinthine space with hidden nooks and crannies that haven't been explored before.