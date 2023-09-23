The MCU's Loki Came From Tom Hiddleston Combining Three Classic Movie Villains

What makes a good villain? That's a question that storytellers have been asking themselves for centuries, and the answer is etheric, intangible, because there isn't a one-size-fits-all bad guy for every story. Sometimes you need a villain that is cold, and calculating, and sometimes you need one that is unpredictable in their moves and will fly off the handle if looked at wrong. The point is that a villain has to fit the story they're in, and more importantly, they have to pair well with the heroes.

The saying goes that a hero is only as strong as their villain, which means when Tom Hiddleston took the role of Loki, one of the most interesting big bads ever created in the Marvel comics, he had a lot on his shoulders. He not only had to craft a villain that would work outside of the printed page, he had to create one that could compliment Thor as a character, yet be threatening enough to be the main threat of the first "Avengers" movie.

Being a movie fan, Hiddleston decided to turn to his favorite cinematic villains and see what he could (artfully) crib to make Loki his very own unique blend of unpredictable threat and semi-relatable tormented soul. Once you hear the three direct influences he eventually culled, it's impossible not to see them in Hiddleston's performance.

The three characters are Jack Nicholson's Joker from the 1989 "Batman," Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard," and James Mason's Phillip Vandamm from Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest."