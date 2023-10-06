The Exorcist: Believer May Have Just Committed Really Awesome Blasphemy

This post contains spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

50 years ago, the incomparable William Friedkin's adaptation of William Peter Blatty's "The Exorcist" caused a media frenzy. Protests took place outside theaters, people were reported to be throwing up and passing out in their seats, and stories of the film's "cursed set" only added to the film's allure. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Office of Film and Broadcasting (USCCB-OFB) officially and publicly condemned the film as being unsuitable for a wide audience, and Warner Bros. Studios used stories of religious outrage to keep the media machine running. However, according to Amy Chambers' "Somewhere Between Science and Superstition: Religious Outrage, Horrific Science, and 'The Exorcist' (1973)," in reality, "reviews produced for the office by priests and lay Catholics and correspondence between the Vatican and the USCCB-OFB show that the church at least notionally interpreted it as a positive response to the power of faith."

The reality is that the church, officially, had a far more nuanced approach to the film. That didn't stop zealots and weirdos from showing up with megaphones outside multiplexes, though, and so the reports of Catholic outrage became the legendary truth. Friedkin stood by his belief until his passing that "The Exorcist" is a Christian film. And he's right. His approach to "The Exorcist" was collaborative – inviting both religious communities and medical professionals to weigh in on how they would treat Regan MacNeil if she were under their care. The film feels so believable because the story is rooted in real-life practices, and not at all blasphemous.

This is to say, David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer" might be far more upsetting to the Catholic Church ... because the film indicates that part of God's plan was for a would-be nun to have an abortion. Let me explain.