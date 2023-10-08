Captain America: The First Avenger Crew Members Hid Their Director In A Secret Room

Whether you love the current trend of superhero cinema or hate them all with the fiery passion of Martin Scorsese after he stubbed his big toe on a particularly pointed corner, there's no question that Marvel's ascension and box office dominance is going to go down as one of the most interesting moments in movie history. It's certainly the biggest shift I've ever seen in over 20 years of being in the weeds covering the industry.

So, it's only right that we're getting an in-the-moment deeply researched chronicling of the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's called "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" written by the very talented trio of Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards. They talked to just about everybody in and around Marvel Studios and got all the warts-and-all insight you could want in a book like this. It doesn't release until October 10, 2023, but we have some insight that's already providing some fun behind-the-scenes context to some of our favorite nerd cinema thanks to an interview with the authors conducted by /Film's own, Ben Pearson.

Case in point, in talking with the production designer on "Captain America: The First Avenger," Rick Heinrichs, the authors uncovered a fun story about director Joe Johnston needing a little creative nook during the stressful making of what would become a cornerstone of the massive success that is the MCU.