Star Trek: Lower Decks Just Had The Nerdiest Episode Title Of All Time

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is set on the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar, a planet that has long been ruled by an aggressive capitalist philosophy. Everything in Ferengi society revolves around profit and acquisition, and money forms the basis of every one of their major beliefs. In the Ferengi afterlife, one enters Heaven by paying the exorbitant entrance fee. The holiest Ferengi book is a list of 285 money-related aphorisms called The Rules of Acquisition. All of Ferenginar's financial interests are overseen by a Pope-like figure called the Grand Nagus. In the final episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the largely underestimated and surprisingly compassionate Rom (Max Grodénchik) became the Grand Nagus, ushering in a new era. Rom gave rights to workers, previously forbidden in Ferengi society.

The plot of the new episode involves Lieutenants Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) having to go undercover as a couple to infiltrate a notoriously love-and-sex forward Ferengi resort hotel. This is awkward as Tendi and Rutherford are attracted to each other, but have been working hard to retain their friendship through their attraction. The resort features a special dinner option wherein dining lovers are encouraged, on mic and in front of all the other patrons, to declare their affection for one another. They are then ushered into a nearby boudoir where they are expected to engage in noisy coitus. If Tendi and Rutherford don't weather the challenges of the romance hotel, their cover will be blown.

The hotel is run by a Ferengi named Parth.

The title of the episode is "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place."

There is a small contingent of fans out there whose hearts just fluttered. The title is a reference to the 2004 cult horror/comedy series "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace."