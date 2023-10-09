Mickey 17 Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

Robert Pattinson first made his sci-fi debut in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" back in 2020, but he hasn't dipped back into the genre since. Bong Joon-ho generated a lot of buzz with his 2019 psychological thriller "Parasite," which swept the Oscars, but has since been quiet. As it turns out, the duo are teaming up on a brand new sci-fi film, "Mickey 17," that's slated to premiere next spring.

"Mickey 17" is a literary adaptation, but Bong Joon-ho is known for taking adaptations off the rails, so there's no telling what he has in store. However, one thing is for sure — the filmmaker will be stepping outside of his comfort zone for this project. The cast features lots of American movie stars, a rarity for Bong, who has worked with primarily Korean casts in most of his films (with notable exceptions like "Snowpiercer" and "Okja"). This promises to be an exciting release, but have the writers' and actors' strikes caused bumps in the road? And who exactly is in the cast? Luckily for you, SlashFilm went digging for the details so you don't have to.