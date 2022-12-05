Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey 17 Gets Release Date And A Quick Teaser Featuring Robert Pattinson
Cue up your "Return of the King" title card memes, because Bong Joon-ho will be returning to our screens in 2024. Out of nowhere, Warner Bros. released the first look at the sci-fi drama "Mickey 17" to their social media channels, and admittedly, there's not a lot of footage to parse through and analyze. However, what we do see is a shirtless Robert Pattinson lying on some kind of futuristic medical table, as well as a tag that Warner Bros. will release the film on March 29, 2024.
According to a press release from Warner Bros., "Mickey 17" is currently in production and will be an exclusive theatrical release. While we're still not entirely sure what it will be about just yet, we do know that it was adapted from the Edward Ashton novel, "Mickey7," so there are a few details we can gather about what could be in store for us. Mickey is an Expendable, a humanoid that is able to be cloned and restored after death. As the title suggests, Mickey has been cloned seven previous times while on the crew of an expedition onto the planet Niflheim. When presumed dead after a mission gone wrong, he is cloned once more as Mickey 8, but the titular version of the clone is still as alive, and he's determined to keep his successor a secret from his struggling crew. Pattinson is likely playing the ill-fated Mickey, but based on the title, there were likely several other iterations of the humanoid before the one we'll be following.
A much-anticipated return to sci-fi
There is certainly no denying that "Parasite" is a modern masterpiece, and for that alone, Bong Joon-ho should be able to make whatever he wants. However, it is really nice that he's returning to science fiction — he previously proved himself to be a great director of the genre with 2006's "The Host," 2013's "Snowpiercer," and 2017's "Okja." It will also mark his third English-language project and will feature a familiar face from "Okja" in Steven Yeun.
Who else will be joining Robert Pattinson and Yeun in this intergalactic drama? Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo will also star in the film in undisclosed roles, and Warner Bros. will likely announce more names and other Bong collaborators as the film comes closer to release. Speaking of Bong collaborators, however, we've got four important crew members confirmed for the film that worked with him before on "Snowpiercer," "Okja," and "Parasite": Composer Jung Jae-il, director of photography Darius Khondji, editor Yan Jin-mo, and costume designer Catherine George.
"Mickey 17" blasts into theaters on March 29, 2024, and while I'm very excited, that is just too far away for my tastes. Why would you do this to me, Warner Bros?