Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey 17 Gets Release Date And A Quick Teaser Featuring Robert Pattinson

Cue up your "Return of the King" title card memes, because Bong Joon-ho will be returning to our screens in 2024. Out of nowhere, Warner Bros. released the first look at the sci-fi drama "Mickey 17" to their social media channels, and admittedly, there's not a lot of footage to parse through and analyze. However, what we do see is a shirtless Robert Pattinson lying on some kind of futuristic medical table, as well as a tag that Warner Bros. will release the film on March 29, 2024.

According to a press release from Warner Bros., "Mickey 17" is currently in production and will be an exclusive theatrical release. While we're still not entirely sure what it will be about just yet, we do know that it was adapted from the Edward Ashton novel, "Mickey7," so there are a few details we can gather about what could be in store for us. Mickey is an Expendable, a humanoid that is able to be cloned and restored after death. As the title suggests, Mickey has been cloned seven previous times while on the crew of an expedition onto the planet Niflheim. When presumed dead after a mission gone wrong, he is cloned once more as Mickey 8, but the titular version of the clone is still as alive, and he's determined to keep his successor a secret from his struggling crew. Pattinson is likely playing the ill-fated Mickey, but based on the title, there were likely several other iterations of the humanoid before the one we'll be following.