Saw Producers Have Their Own Thoughts On The Franchise's Best Traps [Exclusive]

Warning: this post will contain spoilers for "Saw X."

Throughout the 10 extant "Saw" movies, there have been at least 94 on-screen deaths, most of them quite gruesome. A few people do manage to escape the death traps that Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) locked them into, but many of the vengeful villain's victims aren't so lucky. Audiences have witnessed human bodies being ripped apart, burned, or colorfully torn to pieces. And we all have our favorites, don't we? Ranking the traps and/or deaths in the "Saw" movies is a common practice among horror fans. /Film even ranked all of the franchise's deaths back in 2017, when there were only 81 to sift through.

Many might agree that the "reverse bear trap" from the very first "Saw" is probably the best one. Indeed, it was so notorious, that it would be brought back for "Saw VI" and "Saw 3D." In the latter film, it finally managed to kill its wearer. I'm fond of the trap that was essentially a massive spear strapped to a rocket train. It's so gleefully absurd. A resourceful machinist like Jigsaw might have the wherewithal to construct a reverse bear trap, but the constriction of a rocket sled strains credulity. Although to be fair, that was part of a nightmare sequence.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with Mark Burg and Oren Koules, the producers of "Saw X," to ask them what traps throughout the ten movies were their favorites. As might be predicted, they prefer some of the traps seen in the newest film. They also revealed a surprising cameo appearance that Koules made in the very first "Saw" movie. You may not know the name of the character, but you'd recognize who he is immediately.