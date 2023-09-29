How To Watch Gran Turismo At Home

Neill Blomkamp's 2023 film "Gran Turismo" tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a car-obsessed video game addict who loves playing Sony's popular racing simulator "Gran Turismo." Gaming experts have said that "Gran Turismo" is one of the most accurate racing games ever made — it incorporated a car's multiple tiny mechanical subtleties — and Mardenborough became so good at it, that he was recruited by a Sony/Nissan marketing firm to train to race cars in the real world. Nissan's gimmicky GT Academy was established in 2008, and the world's best gamers competed and trained in real car-racing challenges there. Mardenborough eventually participated in real-life races.

In the film, perhaps naturally, Jann (played by Archie Madekwe) is also a "Rocky"-like underdog who works his way through the skepticism of his friends, family, and coach to win the Big Race at the end. The film takes a lot of liberties with the actual events of Mardenborough's life and with the GT Academy, but that doesn't mean it's not an exhilarating film. David Harbour played Mardenborough's coach/trainer Jack Salter, and he gives a performance that nearly transcends the material.

"Gran Turismo" was released in theaters on August 25, and it is already available for viewing at home. After you're done playing the latest game in the "Gran Turismo" series (that would be "Gran Turismo 7" for the PlayStation 5), you can hunker down with Blomkamp's movie. Here's where to see it