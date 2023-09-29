Story Ave Is The Best Movie You Didn't Get Around To Watching This Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: Aristotle Torres' feature debut "Story Ave" instantly makes him a name worth knowing, John Carney's "Sing Street" follow-up brings another dose of emotion and charm in "Flora and Son," and Brian Duffield offers up a houseful of scares in Hulu's "No One Will Save You.")

Kids these days have it pretty rough. It's easy for those of a certain age to look down on the issues faced by the younger generation and dismiss them entirely, but that only makes it even more important for the rest of us to take a cue from Roger Ebert and his empathy machine approach to watching movies. When Gen Z expresses interest in film, we criticize the medium (TikTok, typically) that they tend to rely on for insights and information. When they reveal their ignorance of cinema history online, we shout them down for having the gall to somehow not come into this world knowing Filmmaking 101. And when a certain segment of "puri-teens" go on one of those crusades against sex scenes in art ... well, okay, this one they're still dead wrong about, but maybe we can be a little less mean-spirited in steering them straight.

They're kids, after all! That's the running theme that manifested in this month's batch of under-the-radar offerings. "Story Ave" documents the painful circumstances of a young Bronx native using his artistic gifts for all the wrong causes. "Flora and Son" focuses on a troubled child and his equally troubled single mom. And "No One Will Save You" uses an alien invasion to reckon with childhood trauma.