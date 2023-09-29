The Saw X Credits Scene Is An Easter Egg For Dedicated Fans Only
This article contains major spoilers for "Saw X."
In some ways, "Saw X" feels like one of the most improbable sequels to come around in some time, setting aside the fact that money will always push Hollywood to find a way forward with a successful franchise. Tobin Bell's John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, died way back during the events of "Saw III." Yet, here we are, 17 years later with Bell back in a starring role in a movie that takes place between the events of the first two films. That being the case, director Kevin Greutert, who also directed "Saw VI" and "Saw 3D," decided to fill in some crucial blanks within the canon of the series. Namely, the relationship between John and Detective Hoffman.
Die-hard fans of the "Saw" movies should be very familiar with Hoffman. Played by Costas Mandylor, the detective ended up being Jigsaw's most important successor. It was revealed at the end of "Saw IV" that Hoffman had been aligned with John for some time. What was never explained, however, is just how long the two had been working together. Well, a mid-credits scene attached to "Saw X" — marking the first credits scene in the history of the franchise — details a bit of that history.
A man named Henry (Michael Beach) tricks John into spending a small fortune on a miracle cure for his cancer early on in the film. John then spends most of the runtime teaching the grifters a lesson in the way only he can, with the help of Amanda (Shawnee Smith). But he also has the help of an unseen "detective" on the phone at points, and it turns out this is Hoffman. We know this because the credits scene sees John circling back around to Henry to teach him a lesson, with the help of Hoffman, who is there in the flesh.
'He already had a relationship with Hoffman'
This may not fill in every gap, but seeing John working with Hoffman before the events of "Saw II" lets us know that they were collaborating for some time before it was revealed that he was Jigsaw's true protege. It helps explain how John was able to accomplish so much in the first handful of entries in the series while being on his deathbed with cancer. It's a short scene, but one that rewards longtime fans for sticking with it.
As for a potential future beyond this film? Money always talks and, if "Saw X" makes money, best believe Lionsgate will pull the trigger on "Saw 11." /Film's own Jacob Hall recently spoke with producer Oren Koules and asked him about the credits scene with Hoffman. Not only did he explain the thinking behind the scenes, but he also revealed how it could tee up what comes next.
"Sometimes we get comments from people that John Kramer's too all-knowing, he knows everything. What we like to do is, showing how early this movie was, that he already had a relationship with Hoffman because and you realize then how he knows so much, that he has a detective. In Saw X he says, 'Hello detective' and then we see him at the end, and we really wanted to show fans how long him and Hoffman have been together. We're just trying to kind of piece more things together. Costas is great to work with, Costas Mandylor, the actor who plays Hoffman. We [would] love to bring him and, without giving any names, a bunch of the previous actors that were alive during this time period of 'Saw' one, two, pre-three and bring them all back for one final 'Saw.'"
It seems like we maybe haven't seen the last of Detective Hoffman.
"Saw X" is in theaters now.