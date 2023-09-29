The Saw X Credits Scene Is An Easter Egg For Dedicated Fans Only

This article contains major spoilers for "Saw X."

In some ways, "Saw X" feels like one of the most improbable sequels to come around in some time, setting aside the fact that money will always push Hollywood to find a way forward with a successful franchise. Tobin Bell's John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, died way back during the events of "Saw III." Yet, here we are, 17 years later with Bell back in a starring role in a movie that takes place between the events of the first two films. That being the case, director Kevin Greutert, who also directed "Saw VI" and "Saw 3D," decided to fill in some crucial blanks within the canon of the series. Namely, the relationship between John and Detective Hoffman.

Die-hard fans of the "Saw" movies should be very familiar with Hoffman. Played by Costas Mandylor, the detective ended up being Jigsaw's most important successor. It was revealed at the end of "Saw IV" that Hoffman had been aligned with John for some time. What was never explained, however, is just how long the two had been working together. Well, a mid-credits scene attached to "Saw X" — marking the first credits scene in the history of the franchise — details a bit of that history.

A man named Henry (Michael Beach) tricks John into spending a small fortune on a miracle cure for his cancer early on in the film. John then spends most of the runtime teaching the grifters a lesson in the way only he can, with the help of Amanda (Shawnee Smith). But he also has the help of an unseen "detective" on the phone at points, and it turns out this is Hoffman. We know this because the credits scene sees John circling back around to Henry to teach him a lesson, with the help of Hoffman, who is there in the flesh.