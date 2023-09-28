How To Watch The Nun 2 At Home
Valak is back, and after a terrifyingly successful run in theaters, she's looking to do her demonic nun thing in your living room.
Warner Bros. has just announced that "The Nun II" will be available for Premium Digital Ownership in the heart of the Halloween season. And for those of you who still value physical media (as you should), you'll have the opportunity to slip this scare machine onto your Blu-ray shelf soon enough.
"The Nun II" is the follow-up to Corin Hardy's immensely popular 2018 installment in "The Conjuring" series. Directed by Michael Chaves ("The Curse of La Llorona," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"), "The Nun II" delivered a sequel that, according to /Film's Jeremy Mathai, significantly improved on its predecessor. The film doesn't try to break any new ground; it just brings Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene back into conflict with the evil Valak (Bonnie Aarons) and gives the audience a bloody good time. We do learn more about Valak's origin story in this installment, but Chaves doesn't bog us down in excess plotting. This is an exploitation film dead set on jangling your nerves. To that end, it succeeds.
Keen to inflict this experience on your family and friends? Here's how you can do it!
Get thee to a demonic nunnery!
Per Warner Bros.' press release, "The Nun II" will be obtainable via Premium Digital Ownership on October 3, 2023, for $24.99. You can also pay $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. If you need your Nun now, hit up the streaming outlet of your choice (e.g. Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Vudu, Google Play, etc.), and check to see if it's available for pre-order. You'll also get access to two brief featurettes titled "Demons in Paradise" and "Handcrafter Nightmares!" They've not yet explained what will be shown, but it's certainly going to be plenty of demonic Nun goodness.
If you prefer tangible media, "The Nun II" will arrive on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14, 2023. As of now, it doesn't look like these releases will offer anything extra beyond the two featurettes. Once upon a time, you could just about count on a director's commentary, an in-depth behind-the-scenes doc, and, hey, maybe a gag reel. Nowadays, it's bare-bones stuff, and unless there is a massive shift in the home entertainment industry, it's likely to stay this way (unless you've made a high-falutin' piece of cinema, and even then). Eventually, the film will become available to stream on Max, as is the case with all Warner Bros. releases, but no date has been made available.
In any event, you'll be able to spend more time with the unlovely and malevolent Valak in the comfort of your own home. If that's your thing, get your nun on!