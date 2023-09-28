How To Watch The Nun 2 At Home

Valak is back, and after a terrifyingly successful run in theaters, she's looking to do her demonic nun thing in your living room.

Warner Bros. has just announced that "The Nun II" will be available for Premium Digital Ownership in the heart of the Halloween season. And for those of you who still value physical media (as you should), you'll have the opportunity to slip this scare machine onto your Blu-ray shelf soon enough.

"The Nun II" is the follow-up to Corin Hardy's immensely popular 2018 installment in "The Conjuring" series. Directed by Michael Chaves ("The Curse of La Llorona," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"), "The Nun II" delivered a sequel that, according to /Film's Jeremy Mathai, significantly improved on its predecessor. The film doesn't try to break any new ground; it just brings Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene back into conflict with the evil Valak (Bonnie Aarons) and gives the audience a bloody good time. We do learn more about Valak's origin story in this installment, but Chaves doesn't bog us down in excess plotting. This is an exploitation film dead set on jangling your nerves. To that end, it succeeds.

Keen to inflict this experience on your family and friends? Here's how you can do it!