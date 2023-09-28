Michael Gambon Fell Asleep During One Of Harry Potter's Most Emotional Moments

The late, great Michael Gambon and the also late (and also great) Richard Harris had very different interpretations of Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" films. In Harris' hands, the Hogwarts Headmaster tended to play things close to the chest, rarely revealing what he was thinking beyond a faint narrowing of the eyes or an upturn of the lips. Gambon, on the other hand, was like a quirky, eccentric uncle, speaking in riddles whenever it suited him, only for his emotions to abruptly burst to the surface (much to the consternation of those taken aback by the actor's lack of fidelity to the source material).

The thing is, Harris and Gambon were both stellar in the role. When we meet Dumbledore early on in the "Harry Potter" films, he's mostly an enigma to the young and impressionable Boy Who Lived, so it made sense for Harris to lean into that quality. As the story progresses, however, the character's mask is slowly peeled away to reveal the insecure wizard who's haunted by his past while passing himself off as an all-knowing sage — one who has totally thought through his plan for defeating the malevolent Lord Voldemort and isn't just winging it by relying on a pack of kids to save the day.

By the time "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" rolls around, Dumbledore is treating Harry (who, let's not forget, is still a friggin' teenager at this juncture) like a confidant. Yet, even then, he's incapable of being completely open about his schemes with the increasingly-overburdened Harry, right up until he's killed by Severus Snape (Alan Rickman). One suspects Daniel Radcliffe could relate to his character's frustrations when he was acting his heart out in the aftermath of Dumbledore's death ... only to realize Gambon was asleep.