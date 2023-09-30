How The Saw Franchise Soundtrack Beats A Big Star Wars Record [Exclusive]

Although similar musical themes will be repeated and re-used throughout just about any long-running film series, it's actually somewhat rare that the original film's composer will stick with a series for the long haul. Example: John Carpenter's scary, tinkling theme is used in most of the "Halloween" sequels, but he is only credited as the composer or co-composer for six of the 13 movies. John Williams has proven an exception to this practice, as he has composed the music for nine of the 15 "Star Wars" movies. Some Starwoids liked to think that he held the record for the most consistent composer from within a single film franchise, although that claim doesn't hold up to any kind of scrutiny. Not that composing nine orchestral film scores is anything to sneeze at.

Williams' record, however, will be, as of September 29, 2023, surpassed by Charlie Clouser. Clouser, as horror fans may know, is the composer for all 10 of the extant "Saw" movies, the most recent of which hits theaters in a matter of days. Clouser also doesn't hold the record for the most in-franchise films composed by the same musician, but passing John Williams in any capacity is certainly a point of pride. Could 53 Oscar nominations be next for Clouser? Only time will tell.

Recently, /Film's own Ryan Scott sat down with Clouser to discuss his work on the "Saw" movies, his philosophy when it comes to their music, and his feelings about being better than John Williams at something. Clouser was careful to point out that he is no record-breaker, although he figured he might hold the record for someone from the U.S.