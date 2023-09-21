How To Watch American Horror Story Season 12
Just in time for Halloween, the long-running horror series "American Horror Story" from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is back for yet another season of pulpy pop terror. Over the show's entire run, which began in October of 2011, it's always been fun for fans to try and guess the theme of each season and piece together clues that reveal whatever subtitle will be attached to the next installment.
Officially, season 12 has been dubbed "American Horror Story: Delicate" and stars series regular Emma Roberts as a Hollywood starlet named Anna Alcott who's desperate to have a child and start a family. The award-winning horror anthology series has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, but "Delicate" looks like a return to form based on the teaser trailer and the first episode which premiered on September 20, 2023. Obvious comparisons to "Rosemary's Baby" aside, season 12 looks like it will also be a biting satire of the movie industry and a pointed commentary on the perils of motherhood. When "AHS" is at its best, it taps into our darkest fears in the most ridiculous ways possible.
Whether you're a rabid fan that's watched every season or someone that's coming in fresh for season 12, here's what you need to know to get prepared and where you can watch "American Horror Story: Delicate."
Where can I watch season 12 of American Horror Story?
In the current era of the streaming wars, there's often a little confusion about where to watch a new series and, more importantly, what the most affordable option is that makes the most sense for you and your family. For "American Horror Story: Delicate," the series will premiere on FX, where all previous seasons have also aired since the series began. "AHS: Delicate" (for short) will air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX for the next five weeks.
Although technically an FX Original Series, season 12 can now also be found over on Hulu if you don't subscribe to cable. New episodes will go live each Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and will then stream the following day on Thursdays on Hulu. For cable subscribers and all the password sharers out there, "AHS: Delicate" will also air online on FXNow at the exact time that it airs on FX.
If you've never previously signed up for a Hulu subscription, all five episodes of "AHS: Delicate" will be available to stream for free during the 30-day free trial. Just remember to cancel afterwards. There will also be a good deal of fun options for horror fans over the next month, thanks to Hulu's annual Huluween programming.
If you're looking for even more programming, there's always the option of signing up for the entire Disney bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. In all likelihood, however, the best way to watch "AHS: Delicate" is through a simple Hulu subscription. Just add the series to the "My Stuff" section on the app to make sure you never miss an episode when it drops.
What is season 12 about?
If five episodes doesn't seem like a lot, that's because "American Horror Story: Delicate" is broken up into two separate parts. Part one just premiered on September 20, so don't expect the season to suddenly wrap up after the next four weeks of episodes. It's unclear why the series has been divided up this way, but fans can probably expect some sort of cliffhanger at the end of episode 5 to keep enough interest alive until Part 2 eventually airs.
In the past, most seasons of "AHS" have been shrouded in mystery. Given that "AHS: Delicate" is actually an adaptation of a novel, the usual level of secrecy may be a little harder to maintain. The book, Danielle Valentine's "Delicate Condition," may provide a few clues. The story centers around an actress who is certain that someone or something is conspiring to keep her from getting pregnant. Roberts will be playing the young actress, who has to choose between her budding career in Hollywood and the chance at starting a family of her own.
Model and actress Cara Delevigne will also co-star along with Kim Kardashian. The reality star and fashion icon will be making her "American Horror Story" debut in a meta role playing an influencer and socialite named Siobhan Walsh. Delevigne plays a mysterious character named Ivory, who may be involved in some sort of cult that's partially responsible for Roberts' character's inability to get pregnant.
Actors Billie Lourd and Denis O'Hare will also be returning to the "AHS" universe after appearing in multiple seasons, ensuring that "American Horror Story: Delicate" is still going to feel like a family affair with a lot of familiar faces from the past.
Again, the five-episode arc of "AHS: Delicate" has only just begun airing on FX, FXNow, and Hulu. So there's still plenty of time to catch up and watch live leading up to the finale of Part 1 closer to Halloween.