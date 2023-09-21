How To Watch American Horror Story Season 12

In the current era of the streaming wars, there's often a little confusion about where to watch a new series and, more importantly, what the most affordable option is that makes the most sense for you and your family. For "American Horror Story: Delicate," the series will premiere on FX, where all previous seasons have also aired since the series began. "AHS: Delicate" (for short) will air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX for the next five weeks.

Although technically an FX Original Series, season 12 can now also be found over on Hulu if you don't subscribe to cable. New episodes will go live each Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and will then stream the following day on Thursdays on Hulu. For cable subscribers and all the password sharers out there, "AHS: Delicate" will also air online on FXNow at the exact time that it airs on FX.

If you've never previously signed up for a Hulu subscription, all five episodes of "AHS: Delicate" will be available to stream for free during the 30-day free trial. Just remember to cancel afterwards. There will also be a good deal of fun options for horror fans over the next month, thanks to Hulu's annual Huluween programming.

If you're looking for even more programming, there's always the option of signing up for the entire Disney bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. In all likelihood, however, the best way to watch "AHS: Delicate" is through a simple Hulu subscription. Just add the series to the "My Stuff" section on the app to make sure you never miss an episode when it drops.