American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser Shows A Creepy, Maternal Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, Delevigne, and Roberts are all revealed to be among the white-haired women, and Delevigne in particular is unrecognizable in a mad scientist-style getup with frosted fake eyelashes and heavy makeup. Finally, we see Kardashian in a black dress, cradling a bundle that presumably contains a newborn baby while the dancing women sway, upside down, behind her. The only caption for the promo on its YouTube page is "cradle and all."

This is all pretty cryptic, but I think there's a lot to be gleaned from the symbolic imagery and snippets of each character that we get. It seems likely that this plot will involve some sort of baby swap (think the egg falling from the nest) or "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle" style plot, plus some sinister or supernatural medical experimentation, too. The cradle color scheme gives off huge "Rosemary's Baby" vibes, and the women are dressed in outfits that call to mind the aesthetics of Lady Gaga, Marilyn Manson, and even Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria." It's also a lot easier to guess what this season will be about than usual, given that (per Collider), it's the first "American Horror Story" outing to adapt a book. In this case, it's Danielle Valentine's "Delicate Condition," about an actress who thinks someone is conspiring to stop her from getting pregnant.

"American Horror Story: Delicate" does not have a release date yet. Last month, Variety reported that the season was still shooting in New York amidst the ongoing WGA writers' strike.