American Horror Story: Delicate Was Inspired By A Truly Horrifying Novel

Even if one doesn't watch Ryan Murphy's and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story," one is likely familiar with the show's amazing ad campaign. Soon beginning its twelfth season, "American Horror Story" has always sported surrealist original artworks that only vaguely allude to the content of the series. The first season saw a pregnant woman and a man in a full-body vinyl outfit suspended in an all-red room. The third season, "Coven" featured a snake passing between the lips of three women standing close together. The fifth season, "Hotel," used an eyeless human face made of mattress panels, a key spearing its cheeks. The seventh season, "Cult," sported a woman with an elongated tongue.

The latest season, "Delicate," continued with the tradition by depicting the season's stars, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevigne, handling outsize spiders in vaguely pregnancy-themed tableaus. By FX's own description, "Delicate" is about motherhood: "In 'American Horror Story: Delicate,' after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood."

One might note that the premise might be similar to the plot of Ira Levin's 1967 novel "Rosemary's Baby." "Delicate," however – according to EW — is based explicitly on the 2023 novel "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine ("How To Survive Your Murder"). This is the first time "American Horror Story" is based on a specific book.