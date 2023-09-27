One Of Loki's Most Heartwarming Season 1 Scenes Almost Took A Darker Turn

As everyone waits with bated breath to see if "Loki" season 2 will deliver some much-needed Marvel magic, Disney has just released "Loki" season 1 on physical media. The entire series up to this point is now available as a limited edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbook to the rejoicing of fans everywhere who assumed that Disney+ would be the only way to watch the ongoing adventures of the god of mischief. As an added bonus, "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 are also coming to the format.

In a new deleted scene revealed in a bonus feature from the Blu-ray release, one of the most raw and genuine moments between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his female counterpart Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is given a much sharper edge. As you may recall, at one point, Loki and Sylvie (or "Sylki") continue their flirtatious bickering and uneasy partnership on the moon planet Lamentis-1. What would normally be a romantic locale becomes a death trap. The moon is about to be entirely destroyed and crushed by a neighboring planet, leaving them marooned to perish since they aren't able to escape due to the TemPad (the device they use to transport themselves) running out of juice.

Their quandary leads to a revealing conversation about what it means to be a Loki and if they are always doomed to fail. When the deleted scene in question is inserted, the entire scene takes a very dark turn that completely undermines the moment between them. Whether it was the wrong or right decision to remove the scene depends on how you define what makes a Loki a Loki for yourself.