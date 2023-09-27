One Of Loki's Most Heartwarming Season 1 Scenes Almost Took A Darker Turn
As everyone waits with bated breath to see if "Loki" season 2 will deliver some much-needed Marvel magic, Disney has just released "Loki" season 1 on physical media. The entire series up to this point is now available as a limited edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbook to the rejoicing of fans everywhere who assumed that Disney+ would be the only way to watch the ongoing adventures of the god of mischief. As an added bonus, "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 are also coming to the format.
In a new deleted scene revealed in a bonus feature from the Blu-ray release, one of the most raw and genuine moments between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his female counterpart Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is given a much sharper edge. As you may recall, at one point, Loki and Sylvie (or "Sylki") continue their flirtatious bickering and uneasy partnership on the moon planet Lamentis-1. What would normally be a romantic locale becomes a death trap. The moon is about to be entirely destroyed and crushed by a neighboring planet, leaving them marooned to perish since they aren't able to escape due to the TemPad (the device they use to transport themselves) running out of juice.
Their quandary leads to a revealing conversation about what it means to be a Loki and if they are always doomed to fail. When the deleted scene in question is inserted, the entire scene takes a very dark turn that completely undermines the moment between them. Whether it was the wrong or right decision to remove the scene depends on how you define what makes a Loki a Loki for yourself.
What really makes a Loki a Loki?
The way the original scene plays out, Sylvie asks despondently, "Do you think that what makes a Loki a Loki is the fact that we're destined to lose?" With that infamous Tom Hiddleston grin that lies somewhere between James Bond and The Joker, Loki responds, "No, we may lose, sometimes painfully, but we don't die. We survive." Hearing Loki utter those words, it's easy to see he believes them after dying horribly at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of "Avengers: Infinity War."
The deleted scene takes place just after their bonding moment, showing Loki betraying Sylvie and turning on her when Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the TVA come to re-capture both of them to course-correct the considerable branch they've created after breaking out of the preferred timeline. Loki holds Sylvie at knifepoint in an attempt to offer her up to the TVA in his place. "I'm not your enemy," Loki says, with Sylvie shouting "I am!" Sylvie bites Loki's arm and breaks free and gets summarily clocked in the chest by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku).
If this part of the scene had been kept in, whatever connection they had as Loki variants would have been unquestionably altered. It would also bring into question yet again whether or not anyone can ever truly trust a Loki. At some point, there has to be some moral progress for Thor's adopted brother, even if it makes him a little less fun to watch.
Should the deleted scene have stayed in?
This kind of speculation is why it's so important that deleted scenes and special features continue to be dissected on subsequent Blu-ray releases of fan-favorite shows. In the episode that aired, both Loki and Sylvie are arrested together making it look like they're still on the same side, at least for now. If the deleted scene stayed in and Loki betrayed Sylvie, the TVA would probably have approved, given the fact that their relationship has caused a kind of nexus event that jeopardizes the stability of the known universe.
By definition, all Lokis are supposed to end up alone which is precisely why the connection between Loki and Sylvie (aka Lady Loki) is so potentially dangerous. So, in theory, leaving the scene out where Loki betrays Sylvie keeps their chances of teaming up again and growing closer all the more probable. That's an exciting prospect for season 2, especially considering some of the moments we've already gleaned from the trailer. One shot of Loki and Sylvie embracing and shooting out magic recalls the moment when they battled the monster Alioth at the culmination of season 1. Expect a lot more of that to come.
Staying true to your inner Loki
From the looks of it, "Loki" season 2 is embracing the "Sylki" relationship over the "Lokius" bromance between Loki and Mobius. That promises a lot more mischief and mayhem that could send the natural order of things into complete disarray. Or, it could mean that, together, Loki and Sylvie will carve out a new timeline of their own as they do cross-dimensional battle with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). To truly grow, Loki can't keep undercutting every relationship he's in, even if it's true to character. The old Loki would have double-crossed Sylvie and used her as a hostage, but not the Loki now. In any case, he should be sure to remember his own definition of love just in case Sylvie has designs of her own.
"Love is a dagger. It's a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It's beautiful until it makes you bleed."
"Loki" returns for its second season on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Be sure and catch up with everything you need to know going into season 2 with this all-encompassing guide.