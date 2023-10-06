Our Flag Means Death Creator On What Ruibo Qian Brings To Her 'Hot Mess' Of A Character [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Our Flag Means Death" season 2.

The second season of "Our Flag Means Death" has premiered on Max, and if you've watched, you know that one of the newcomers to the cast, Ruibo Qian, is playing someone who has a few run-ins with our beloved, Muppet-like pirates.

Qian also has something in common with the show's two leads — Rhys Darby, who plays Stede Bonnet, and Taika Waititi, who plays Blackbeard — in that her character, Zheng Yi Sao, is based on a real-life pirate who once sailed the seas.

Like the show's Blackbeard and Stede, however, Qian's Zheng Yi Sao differs from her real-life counterpart. "There's about a 100-years' time difference between Zheng Yi Sao and Blackbeard and Stede, so we're already inventing that they're all together in the same world," series creator David Jenkins told me an interview. "Zheng Yi Sao's about as authentic as our Blackbeard: We're inventing them from whole cloth."

Reinventing pirates to match the sensibility of the show is just one of the things "Our Flag Means Death" does well (Jenkins' aptly described Waititi's Blackbeard as "Sofia Coppola's Blackbeard" à la "Lost in Translation"). And developing Zheng Yi Sao for the show also required Jenkins and his team to find the right actor to portray her.