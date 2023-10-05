Our Flag Means Death Creator On Season 2's Guest Stars, Practical Sets, And More [Exclusive Interview]

One thing I think sets up season 2 very well is the trailer, particularly the song that goes over it, Patti Smith's "Because the Night." I just wondered if you had anything to do with that song choice.

Well, I love that song selection, and as much as I would love to say that I picked that Patti Smith track that I love, that was actually marketing's call. We went back and forth on a few things. I really wanted "The Beautiful Ones" for the teaser trailer, the Prince track, and they put that in, and I love that song, and I love Patti Smith for the trailer. I think it fits the vibe of the show and the sound of the show really well.

Season 1 had, arguably, a slow burn, where the romantic nature of the show came in on the last half of the season. Without getting into spoilers, we dive right into season 2 with the romance, especially between Ed and Stede, but also with other members of the crew. Was that something you wanted to do from the get-go, just really dig into that aspect of the show?

Yeah. It's great to be able to start season 2 with [the show] fully being what it is. I don't think you can walk back from where we leave it, after the first season. I think you want to see what were the repercussions of this? Ed really got burned, and he's not a very vulnerable guy, so how does that play out? And Stede just learned what love was at the end of the first season. So something got set into motion there that I think has to impact the entire world of the show in a big way. So it's hard to walk back from that, and there'd be no reason to. It's a joy to write to it.

The trailer also teases that Ed, especially, is not handling it very well.

Well, it's a bad breakup, and he's lashing out, he's drinking, he's cleaning things. He doesn't know. He's everywhere. He's all over the place.