The Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Is Here To Give The Stede And Ed Shippers Feelings
Ready the cannons! Not only does season 2 of "Our Flag Means Death" actually exist, but a brand new trailer now exists to prove it to all the non-believers! Honestly, folks should have already been back on deck, as Max delivered a little teaser back in August as a morsel of a treat to hold fans over until the show's triumphant return. In fact, it almost felt as if "OFMD" was going to be yet another casualty of David Zaslav's kink for obliterating the Warner Bros. Discovery (and Max streaming service) library to earn tax write-downs, but the fandom rallied and made sure to justify the cost of the reported 50 different sets necessary for season 2 to play out. All too often, pirate shows and movies take the swashbuckling life a little too seriously, but "Our Flag Means Death" keeps things action-packed while also remembering that most pirates were a bunch of goofy weirdos who couldn't keep their hands off of one another. What's not to love?
It's been well over a year since we last checked in with our favorite ragtag group of pirates aboard the Revenge, but season 2 will pick up right where we left off with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward "Ed" Teach/Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) torturing us all with their messy love affair across the 18th-century high seas. But what of the rest of the crew? Will Lucius (Nathan Foad) return for a second season or is he sleeping with the fishes after being thrown overboard by the fiendish first mate Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill)?
Well, there's only one way to find out.
Watch Our Flag Means Death season 2's trailer here
One of the most exciting new additions to season 2 is the incomparable Minnie Driver as the real-life pirate, Anne Bonny. She's a fascinating figure because there's not a whole lot known about her life at sea, but she was on the water around the same time as Bonnet and Blackbeard, so some delightful historical fiction is in order. Luckily, plenty of our favorites are set to return like Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones), Wee John (Kristian Nairn), Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Olu (Samson Kayo), and Roach (Samba Schutte), and Oluwande (Samson Kaylo) in addition to everyone's favorite non-binary knife-thrower, Jim (Vico Ortiz). We've also got Ruibo Qian as a merchant named Susan, who seems to be playing a much larger role than previously anticipated.
Series creator David Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly that if season 1 was about Stede and Blackbeard learning to love, then season 2 is about learning to deal with heartache, so there's bound to be some massive displays of emotion throughout. No shade to our pirate pals, but men don't exactly have the best track record of processing heartbreak in a healthy way, let alone men armed with swords, cannons, and flintlock pistols.
"Our Flag Means Death" returns to Max on October 5, 2023.