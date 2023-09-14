The Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Is Here To Give The Stede And Ed Shippers Feelings

Ready the cannons! Not only does season 2 of "Our Flag Means Death" actually exist, but a brand new trailer now exists to prove it to all the non-believers! Honestly, folks should have already been back on deck, as Max delivered a little teaser back in August as a morsel of a treat to hold fans over until the show's triumphant return. In fact, it almost felt as if "OFMD" was going to be yet another casualty of David Zaslav's kink for obliterating the Warner Bros. Discovery (and Max streaming service) library to earn tax write-downs, but the fandom rallied and made sure to justify the cost of the reported 50 different sets necessary for season 2 to play out. All too often, pirate shows and movies take the swashbuckling life a little too seriously, but "Our Flag Means Death" keeps things action-packed while also remembering that most pirates were a bunch of goofy weirdos who couldn't keep their hands off of one another. What's not to love?

It's been well over a year since we last checked in with our favorite ragtag group of pirates aboard the Revenge, but season 2 will pick up right where we left off with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward "Ed" Teach/Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) torturing us all with their messy love affair across the 18th-century high seas. But what of the rest of the crew? Will Lucius (Nathan Foad) return for a second season or is he sleeping with the fishes after being thrown overboard by the fiendish first mate Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill)?

Well, there's only one way to find out.