Here's Proof That Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Actually Exists (And Minnie Driver Is Playing Anne Bonny)

In interviews, the cast and crew emphasize the size and scope of the new season, which Vanity Fair reports will have as many as 50 sets. The reason for the newfound ambition? Season 2 was filmed in New Zealand, where the production was able to set up camp in several locations. A "floating market" is set to appear in season 2, as are two armies — a group of Chinese pirates and a fleet of naval officers. Fans of the series who have studied up on their history might balk at the mention of the navy, as the real-life Stede Bonnet (on whom the character is only loosely based) was chased down by an American naval expedition shortly before he died.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, it's worth mentioning that there seems to be plenty of great stuff in store for most of the fan-favorite characters in "Our Flag Means Death." Vico Ortiz told the outlet their character, Jim, is "a bit more chatty and a bit more conversational" after opening up about their identity last season and starting to consider the Revenge crew their found family. Wee John, meanwhile, is set to take up knitting, while Izzy will come to understand "what love is and whom he's in love with." The only character we don't really get an update on here is poor, seemingly dead Lucius (Nathan Foad), who was last seen being tossed overboard — but who fans anticipate will be back, somehow.

As for season 2's overall tone, the word of the day during Vanity Fair's set visit seemed to be "unexpected." As O'Neill said, "I don't think [series creator] David Jenkins is ever going to follow an expected route. I'd hate to drive in a car with him." At this point, any mention of season 2 that fans have been waiting well over a year for is in itself unexpected, so we'll take it.

"Our Flag Means Death" season 2 hits Max sometime in October 2023.