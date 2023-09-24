Dumb Money Director Witnessed An Intense Experience With The Meme Stock Saga

During the pandemic, a few key events were truly collective experiences as there was little else to do but observe what was happening. One of the biggest examples was the GameStop stock situation, which sent Wall Street into a frenzy and received global news coverage for weeks on end. The whole thing has now been documented in the upcoming film "Dumb Money," which hails from director Craig Gillespie ("Pam & Tommy"). It turns out, Gillespie had an intense, first-hand experience with the whole "meme stock" saga.

The filmmaker recently spoke with People about the film, which is currently in limited release before expanding wide over the next couple of weeks. During the conversation, Gillespie explained that one of his sons actually got involved in the whole GameStop stock situation after a YouTuber named Roaring Kitty and a Reddit page called WallStreetBets got a bunch of average Joes to drive the company's stock through the roof. Here's what Gillespie had to say about it:

"I don't think I would've quite understood the intensity of it if I had not been living it. We were in Covid lockdown. I've got two sons, but one of them was living with us; he was 24 at the time, and he was checking out the stock exchange, looking at different things, and on WallStreetBets, pretty early on, three months in advance at this build that was happening. So he was talking about it at the dinner table, popping down and saying things."

By happenstance, Gillespie's son happened to be in on this whole thing, relaying it to his family essentially in real time. This gave the filmmaker a front-row seat to experience the event that would become the subject of his next movie.