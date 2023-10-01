The One Star Trek Plotline Lower Decks Will Never Do

There was a brief moment, only just a few years ago, when it seemed that there were six "Star Trek" shows running simultaneously. CBS All Access, later Paramount+, debuted with "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017, and padded out their Trek schedule shortly thereafter with "Short Treks," a monthly series clearly made to keep Trekkies hooked on subscriptions. Then, in 2020, both "Star Trek: Picard," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" debuted. In 2021, the Nickelodeon series "Star Trek: Prodigy" started up, and in 2022, we got "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Every one of these shows was, for a moment, active.

Recent months have, however, seen a contraction of that initial glut. "Short Treks" is an every-once-in-a-while thing rather than a regular series, "Picard" came to an end, and both "Discovery" and "Prodigy" will end after their next seasons. And then there were two.

With all those shows running simultaneously, though, the various showrunners likely had to coordinate very carefully as to not step on each other's toes. It would have been good manners to ensure no one was repeating stories, changing fundamental premises, or killing off characters. It helped that the shows all took place in separate time frames, all but assuring the characters couldn't easily interact. "Strange New Worlds" takes place before the original "Star Trek," while "Lower Decks" and "Prodigy" take place after the events of "Voyager." "Picard" takes place another 20 years beyond that, and "Discovery" swept forward to the following millennium. Let's not step on each other's toes.

In a recent interview with Inverse, "Lower Decks" supervising director Barry Kelly talked about that aspect of showrunning, and thanks to what's happening currently on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," he will never touch the Gorn.