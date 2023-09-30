Bea Arthur's Steamy Futurama Cameo Was Bizarrely Heartwarming For John DiMaggio
At Fan Expo Boston in 2019, voice actor John DiMaggio spoke at length about his extensive career in the business and shared stories about some of his more exciting co-stars. DiMaggio, of the many, many characters he has played, voiced Bender the alcoholic robot on Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama." The writers on "Futurama" certainly know a great deal about sci-fi B-movies and often take opportunities to send up certain sci-fi conceits. For instance, the 2001 episode "Amazon Women in the Mood" is a clear parody of Edward Bernds' 1958 flick "Queen of Outer Space" starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. In that film, set in the distant future of 1985, a retinue of male astronauts travels to the planet Venus and discovers it populated by thousands of beautiful women. The tyrannical queen of Venus (Laurie Mitchell) has all men put to death. The men are able to escape the queen's clutches with the help of a small band of rebellious, horny, lovelorn Venusian women.
Films like "Queen of Outer Space," clearly written as cishet male sex fantasies, are worthy of satire, and "Amazon Women in the Mood" lampoons the concept by introducing a planet of nine-foot Amazonian women who put the visiting male characters to death via vigorous sex (or "snu snu," as they call it). The evil queen this time is an all-seeing "femputer" voiced by Bea Arthur. The episode concludes with DiMaggio's character, Bender, discovering that the femputer is actually being controlled by a robot (!), who longed to create an ideal, all-female society. She changes her tune, however, when she and Bender get to making out.
DiMaggio and Arthur had several scenes where they had to merely make kissy mouth noises. By DiMaggio's recollection, this also came with a tender moment of professional respect.
How am I doing?
DiMaggio, an actor, understands what actors require, namely: personal validation. Compliments are key and feedback is vital. It also helps when you respect your fellow actors for remaining professional and keeping their profound talents on display. DiMaggio recalled working with Arthur and how talented she was, despite the fact that they were being openly lascivious. He said:
"I mean, you recognize talent. You definitely [have to] give 'em a little, 'Hey man, that's good stuff you're doing.' Because everybody likes to hear it. I mean, case in point, when I was doing 'Futurama,' we had Bea Arthur! 'Amazon Women in the Mood,' she was the Femputer. And Bender has scenes with her; we did scenes together. [...] Doing makeout scenes with Bea Arthur, a Golden Girl! Maude! And I'm doing, like, makeout scenes with her! I actually said at one point [Bender voice] 'Oh yeah baby, give me some of that!' To f***ing Bea Arthur!"
Arthur, despite how game she was to play a femputer with absurd lines of dialogue about snu snu, still sought input and validation from DiMaggio. Despite a long and prolific career, Arthur was inexperienced with voice acting. When she asked DiMaggio for approval, he recognized the actorly impulse for validation, a recognition that humbled him. DiMaggio said:
"But the first scene we did [...] I was there, they were like, 'John, Bea's coming in, would you want to record with her?' Because I had already recorded my stuff. I was like, 'Hell yeah, dude! You kidding? She's a legend!' And I went in, and we did the first scene, and she turned to me and she went 'How am I doing?' And I went, 'Aw, Ms. Arthur you're doing absolutely unbelievable.'"
Being Bea Arthur
It just goes to show that even if you consider a certain actor to be a stone-cold legend, they're still actors who, if they're any good, long to do their jobs well and to be recognized for their efforts. DiMaggio seemingly felt that he wasn't a celebrity on the same level as Arthur, but in a flash came to understand that she was just as professional as he. They both showed up for the assignment. It didn't matter that the assignment was making sexy robot noises. DiMaggio said:
"[It] goes back to one of the first things I said: [...] We're all looking for approval. You know, 'Dig me! Like me! Please like me!' you know? And here's this woman — a legend — asking me, 'How am I doing?' And I'm like, 'Are you kidding?' So everybody always wants that, it's always nice to be like, 'You're doing a great job,' or, you know, just make somebody feel good about it. Especially when they are doing it. [...] Actors are totally insecure, that's the bottom line right there. That we're always looking for, just, 'Hi!'"
In a commentary track on one of the "Futurama" DVDs, show co-creator David X. Cohen noted that Arthur gave one of his favorite performances on "Futurama," notably the way she read the word, "Why?" The "Futurama" cast and crew may feel that they're making goofy little trifles, but they are also stacked with talented writers and actors who are clearly dedicated to their craft. It takes determined, talented, intelligent people to make humor that dumb.
New episodes of "Futurama" premiere every Monday on Hulu.