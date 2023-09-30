Bea Arthur's Steamy Futurama Cameo Was Bizarrely Heartwarming For John DiMaggio

At Fan Expo Boston in 2019, voice actor John DiMaggio spoke at length about his extensive career in the business and shared stories about some of his more exciting co-stars. DiMaggio, of the many, many characters he has played, voiced Bender the alcoholic robot on Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama." The writers on "Futurama" certainly know a great deal about sci-fi B-movies and often take opportunities to send up certain sci-fi conceits. For instance, the 2001 episode "Amazon Women in the Mood" is a clear parody of Edward Bernds' 1958 flick "Queen of Outer Space" starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. In that film, set in the distant future of 1985, a retinue of male astronauts travels to the planet Venus and discovers it populated by thousands of beautiful women. The tyrannical queen of Venus (Laurie Mitchell) has all men put to death. The men are able to escape the queen's clutches with the help of a small band of rebellious, horny, lovelorn Venusian women.

Films like "Queen of Outer Space," clearly written as cishet male sex fantasies, are worthy of satire, and "Amazon Women in the Mood" lampoons the concept by introducing a planet of nine-foot Amazonian women who put the visiting male characters to death via vigorous sex (or "snu snu," as they call it). The evil queen this time is an all-seeing "femputer" voiced by Bea Arthur. The episode concludes with DiMaggio's character, Bender, discovering that the femputer is actually being controlled by a robot (!), who longed to create an ideal, all-female society. She changes her tune, however, when she and Bender get to making out.

DiMaggio and Arthur had several scenes where they had to merely make kissy mouth noises. By DiMaggio's recollection, this also came with a tender moment of professional respect.