One Of Futurama's Funniest Recurring Characters Was Only Meant To Be In One Scene

The character of Roberto, the homicidal robot, first appeared on the "Futurama" episode "Mother's Day" (May 14, 2000), although he would become more of a star in the following season's "Insane in the Mainframe" (April 8, 2001). Roberto, played by the amazing Dave Herman, was a vicious criminal often frustrated that he was programmed to be as violent as he was. He had a penchant for stabbing, and rarely spent much time outside of robot prisons and/or mental asylums. Roberto once forced Bender (John DiMaggio) and Fry (Billy West) to help him with a bank robbery, broke into Planet Express to take the main characters hostage, and escaped from an asylum by wearing the robotic skin of his doctor. "Don't call me crazy!" he would yell, "I'm just not user-friendly!" His parole officer once ordered Roberto to get an upgrade, otherwise, he wouldn't get back his stabbin' knife.

Roberto eventually even had a catchphrase of sorts. While stabbing something, Roberto would unleash a high-pitched "Ha-ha!" Herman always brought a delightfully erratic performance to Roberto.

In a 2021 "Futurama" retrospective, actors Maurice LaMarche, West, and show creator David X. Cohen reminisced about working on the show, as well as some of their favorite co-stars. Naturally, they all agreed that the legendary Tress MacNeille was one of their favorites, but were equally impressed with Herman who, they said, could read a single word of dialogue and make it funny. Cohen also noted that Roberto, like many elements on "Futurama," was only supposed to appear maybe once. The writers liked him so much, though, that he was brought back many times. As of this writing, Roberto has appeared in 12 episodes of "Futurama" and in three of the movies.