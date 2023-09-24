10 Documentaries From The Toronto International Film Festival You Need To Watch

Remember that one time when famous comedian Louis C.K. was canceled after being credibly accused of sexual assault and harassment by a number of different women? And remember when that was supposed to end his career as a performer, only for him to embark on a comeback tour after a brief time away from the spotlight and the most meager of Notes app apologies? "Sorry/Not Sorry" delves deep into the controversy surrounding Louis C.K., and specifically his relatively painless return to fame and fortune, despite all that it cost his accusers to come forward.

Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones, "Sorry/Not Sorry" is merciless in its examination of both C.K. and the culpability of those who have worked with him since these accusations (many of which he has since admitted were true) came to light. How can we expect people to believe that they'll be held accountable for their actions when time and again the path back to the limelight is anything but arduous? And how can we expect victims to share their stories when it's clear that carrying the burden of these truths will impact their lives in a thousand different damaging ways?

Thoughtful and full of rage, "Sorry/Not Sorry" pulls no punches, casting its gaze at not just predatory individuals but the people and institutions who protect them. During the festival, "Sorry/Not Sorry" was acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, which will be releasing the film in North America.