10 Documentaries From The Toronto International Film Festival You Need To Watch
When it comes to the buzzier titles at any film festivals, traditional narrative cinema often hogs the spotlight. But the Toronto International Film Festival, held in Toronto, Canada in September 2023, has also provided an impressive array of non-fiction films, movies that take a look at the real-life workings of humanity. From sports documentaries and intimate explorations of war, to films about legendary musicians and meditative dives into family history, this year's crop of TIFF documentaries has a little something for everyone.
The best documentaries offer audiences a new perspective on the world around them, shedding light on important issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, or even just paying homage to the careers of beloved stars. Without the dramatic flourishes of narrative films, which embellish even stories based on real life, documentaries are able to prevent a much more authentic vision of the world — albeit subject to the specific viewpoint of their filmmakers. Through TIFF's Docs program, the fall festival has brought us an exciting new crop of documentaries for viewers to sink their teeth into.
Stamped From the Beginning
Based on the book "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" by Ibram X. Kendi, this documentary is a primer on the evolution of race relations in the United States, and how violence and prejudice dating back centuries have helped shape modern society. Although "Stamped from the Beginning" is grounded in academic research, filled with intelligent and thought-provoking insight into history's impact on present-day America, it maintains a lively tone that prevents it from coming across as stuffy or dull.
The doc received praise from critics out of TIFF, with Robert Daniels from RogerEbert.com calling it "a visually and sonically swirling text," and Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter writing, "It's important, especially in a time when curricula across the United States are under attack and fascist powers seek to rewrite history, to remind audiences to insist on the truth." If this brand of anti-racist historical analysis sounds up your alley, you're in luck: "Stamped from the Beginning" will be hitting Netflix on November 15th.
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Lhakpa Sherpa, star of "Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa," has led a fascinating life. In her younger days, she became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. As you can imagine, that's no small feat, even for someone who grew up in the foothills of the Himalayas and knows the terrain. She's made this journey not once, but an astonishing nine times by the start of the film. We catch up with her years later, after moving to the United States despite speaking little English, where she now works at a Whole Foods in West Hartford, Connecticut, to provide for her two teenage daughters. Although they're scraping by, Sherpa begins to dream of a way to turn things around for them by returning to Nepal and climbing Mount Everest once again.
"Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa" has a wistful tone, as Sherpa fights to improve her quality of life in any way she can. It charmed audiences at TIFF, where it was the second runner-up for the People's Choice Documentary Award. Soon after its release at the festival, it was bought by Netflix, where it will be released in 2024.
Sorry/Not Sorry
Remember that one time when famous comedian Louis C.K. was canceled after being credibly accused of sexual assault and harassment by a number of different women? And remember when that was supposed to end his career as a performer, only for him to embark on a comeback tour after a brief time away from the spotlight and the most meager of Notes app apologies? "Sorry/Not Sorry" delves deep into the controversy surrounding Louis C.K., and specifically his relatively painless return to fame and fortune, despite all that it cost his accusers to come forward.
Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones, "Sorry/Not Sorry" is merciless in its examination of both C.K. and the culpability of those who have worked with him since these accusations (many of which he has since admitted were true) came to light. How can we expect people to believe that they'll be held accountable for their actions when time and again the path back to the limelight is anything but arduous? And how can we expect victims to share their stories when it's clear that carrying the burden of these truths will impact their lives in a thousand different damaging ways?
Thoughtful and full of rage, "Sorry/Not Sorry" pulls no punches, casting its gaze at not just predatory individuals but the people and institutions who protect them. During the festival, "Sorry/Not Sorry" was acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, which will be releasing the film in North America.
Summer Qamp
Summer camp is a place for kids to spread their wings a little bit, learning how to make friends and be independent outside the day-to-day rigors of school. "Summer Qamp," on the other hand, offers something more specific for its young campers. This documentary, directed by Jen Markowitz in their feature debut, revolves around Camp fYrefly, which is designed to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and teens in Alberta, Canada. It provides them with an opportunity to meet other kids like them, which functionally allows that aspect of their identity to fade into the background — since they all identify as queer, the challenges they may face in their day-to-day life aren't as powerful, and they can just be kids.
With queer and trans rights increasingly under fire, this space for them to just exist is more important than ever. Markowitz has a light hand in their directorial style, letting the campers mold the narrative as the summer goes on. In an interview with POV Magazine, the filmmaker spoke of building that trust with the kids, saying, "I let them know right off the bat that I wasn't going to be hammering in on their traumas in my storytelling. I also was not going to be sneaking around trying to grab little moments that they didn't know about."
"Summer Qamp" was the runner-up in the People's Choice Documentary Award competition, and is currently seeking distribution.
The Contestant
When it comes to weird game shows, Japan kind of has a monopoly. "The Contestant" explores the stranger than fiction real-life story of a 1998 reality show called "Denpa Shonen: A Life in Prizes," on which Tomoaki Hamatsu participated in an extreme competition, unaware that his efforts were being broadcast across Japan. He was stripped of all his possessions — even the clothes off his back — and tasked with obtaining everything he needed to survive through write-in competitions from magazines in an otherwise empty room. He would win only when he earned prizes totaling one million yen, or a little over $7,200 in today's dollars, and he stayed in that room for over a year determined to achieve the goal set out for him.
The fact that this reality show was so popular at the time speaks to the growing fascination with individuals willing to put their entire lives on display for an audience, in many ways serving as a precursor to modern social media trends. Throughout the entire documentary, we are keenly aware that our interest in the bizarre experiences of Hamatsu is just as perverse as that of the show's original audience, forcing us to reckon why this kind of display is so addictive.
In Restless Dreams
Of all the musicians of the 1960s, Paul Simon — along with his ex-performing partner, Art Garfunkel — was among the most influential. He's responsible for some of the most memorable songs of the period, from "Mrs. Robinson" (featured heavily in the generation-defining "The Graduate") to "Bridge Over Troubled Water." So it's only fair that he's finally earned his own musical documentary, "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon."
Under the careful eye of director Alex Gibney (who previously helmed films such as "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room" and "Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief"), we jump back and forward in time, watching footage of Simon's earlier career highlights, as well as the recording of his most recent album at the age of 81.
"In Restless Dreams" takes a good, long look into the life of Paul Simon, clocking in at three-and-a-half hours, but fans of the musician will undoubtedly find it rewarding. Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com called it a "consistently interesting study of one of the most essential musicians in history," while Owen Gleiberman of Variety added that it's "a documentary that every Paul Simon fan on earth should want to see and experience."
The Pigeon Tunnel
"The Pigeon Tunnel" is the latest foray into filmmaking from Errol Morris, a documentarian who has revolutionized the art form with his seminal works "The Thin Blue Line" and "Vernon, Florida." It revolves around the career and early life of David Cornwell, perhaps better known as John le Carré, famed writer of such illustrious spy novels as "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Spy Who Came In From the Cold."
Again demonstrating his strong voice as an interviewer, Morris weaves stories from Cornwell's childhood traveling with his father, a con man whose career undoubtedly had an influence on his son's future work. For his part, Cornwell displays a delightful caginess as he allows himself to be interviewed, only occasionally dropping tantalizing hints about his career with MI6 as a younger man.
"The Pigeon Tunnel" was received warmly by TIFF critics, with Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian praising Morris' approach, saying, "Deferential and unthreatening as it is, [it] provides another example of a great truth in documentaries that the simple spectacle of clever people talking on camera is as gripping as any thriller." And unlike some of the other documentaries included on this list, interested viewers won't have long to catch this one: "The Pigeon Tunnel" is poised to hit Apple TV+ on October 20.
Copa 71
For most people, even diehard sports fans, the history of women's soccer begins in earnest during the early 1990s, when the first ever FIFA-sanctioned Women's World Cup was held in China back in 1991. So it might come as a surprise that decades earlier, there was a major international competition that pitted women's soccer teams from around the globe against one another, a well-attended display of the potential of the sport. "Copa 71" chronicles this little-known tournament, an event that it claims was functionally erased from history because it operated outside the jurisdiction of the all-powerful FIFA organization.
With interviews from all the stars of the tournament, many of whom were reunited for the very first time during the making of this film, it does justice to their athletic exploits while also capturing a sense of everything they were up against as female soccer players in the 1970s. They experience wonder at realizing that there are so many other women around the world as dedicated to soccer as they are, but also face humiliation from the male-dominated sporting infrastructure determined to treat them like a joke. "Copa 71" is a love letter to female athletes who have until recently had their legacies ignored. Fans of "A League of Their Own" will find another gem in the same vein.
In the Rearview
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, we've seen several documentaries that attempt to capture what it's like on the ground in the middle of a war zone, whether featuring active combat zones and the devastating bombing of hospitals, or the feverish efforts of Ukrainian officials to keep morale up and arrange for the military aid they so desperately need. But "In the Rearview" takes a different tack, one that manages to fully explore the human element of the war. The documentary follows a number of families and individuals who are being driven to the safety of Poland, shown just briefly as passengers in the backseat of a car for the duration of their ride.
Along the way, they share stories — some sad, some hopeful, some reflecting on the past, some imagining the future — that are as varied as they are moving. By featuring so many different people on their journey as refugees, "In the Rearview" reflects the scale of the humanitarian crisis, while also managing to remain intimate in its scope. Although "In the Rearview" doesn't have a North American distribution deal yet, we hope that audiences will have an opportunity to watch this powerful documentary in the near future.
The Mother of All Lies
"The Mother of All Lies" had quite a reputation before it even premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, having won the prestigious best director award in Un Certain Regard at Cannes earlier in the year. But even with such lofty expectations, "The Mother of All Lies" still impressed audiences.
Director Asmae El Moudir crafts an intimate story that examines her own family history, questions she has about her childhood in Casablanca, Morocco, and the deep trauma of the past that no one has been able to address to her satisfaction. The central question at the movie's heart — and one that ends up creating endless off-shoots — is that Asmae has only one photograph of herself as a child, and she has never believed that she's actually the girl in the photo. From there, tendrils unfold in a delicate web that weaves together personal anecdotes and the political reality of the time, showing how inextricably linked the two are.
Along with receiving acclaim and awards, "The Mother of All Lies" was selected as Morocco's entry into the Academy Awards best international film category, although it has yet to secure a distribution deal.