Is The World War Z Sequel Still Happening Or Is The Zombie Apocalypse Over?

In the years leading up to its release in 2013, all signs pointed to "World War Z" becoming an epic disaster. First, there was the furor over its script, which went through multiple drafts written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski (who wound up sharing story credit), along the way transforming Max Brooks' inventive source material — a fictional oral history of a zombie apocalypse comprised of accounts from multiple survivors — into what read on paper as a milquetoast "A-lister saves the world" tentpole. Then came the news that the film would be reshooting more or less its entire third act, causing its budget to further balloon and delaying its release date by six months.

Unsurprisingly, the final movie result is a Frankenstein's creation that plays as a bombastic zombie action flick for its first two-thirds before abruptly changing into a much more low-key (and, frankly, better) survival horror thriller for the remainder of its runtime. It sort of works, too, despite the patchy filmmaking ... or, at the very least, it's not relentlessly in conflict with itself from one scene to the next like certain other Frankenstein-ed tentpoles. Paramount's decision to overhaul the film even paid off at the box office, with "World War Z" becoming the highest-grossing zombie movie of all time and the studio confirming plans for a follow-up not long after.

10 years later, however, a proposed sequel reuniting "World War Z" star Brad Pitt with his "Se7en," "Fight Club," and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" director David Fincher has seemingly fallen by the wayside. So, what went wrong, and is there any chance of the project coming back from the dead? (Yeah, I went there, and I'm not sorry.) Let's get into it, shall we?