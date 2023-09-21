Clint Eastwood's Failed 2021 Awards Contender Found A New Audience On Netflix

As (in)famous as Clint Eastwood is for playing reticent gun-slingers and starring in violent conservative fantasies, he's spent nearly as much of his career making films that warn against the dangers of machismo and letting your sons grow up to be cowboys. His 2021 directorial effort, "Cry Macho," is a chip off the same block. Eastwood stars in the '80s-set drama as Mike Milo, a former rodeo star who agrees to deliver a teen boy named Rafo (Eduardo Minett) from Mexico City to his father in Texas. Along the way, Mike tries to dissuade Rafo of the notion that acting "macho" is any way to go through life. "Macho" is also the name of Rafo's rooster, who tags along with the duo. I'm betting you never expected an Eastwood film to share a plot point with Disney's "Moana," did you?

The general response to "Cry Macho" was polite if decidedly lukewarm. Reviews praised its low-key filmmaking and thoughtful messaging while also criticizing the nonagenarian Eastwood for casting himself in a role that he was 20 to 30 years too old for by that point. In terms of the box office, the film was hurt by being released in September 2021, at which time the market was still firmly in recovery mode from the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, especially when it came to adult dramas. That it launched day-and-date in theaters and on streaming as a result of Warner Bros.' 2021 release strategy didn't help matters.

But you know what they say (and by "they" I really mean "me just winging things"): Today's failed awards contender is tomorrow's hit on Netflix.