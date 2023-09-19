Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Is Coming To Criterion – Why That's One Of The Coolest Things To Happen In 2023

People often refer to a film being "dumped on Netflix" as a pejorative, despite the fact the landscape of entertainment has evolved well beyond a non-theatrical release being a sign of lesser quality. The streamer has distributed some genuinely incredible films, many of which have already been deemed worthy of a physical release treatment by the Criterion Collection, including "Beasts of No Nation," "Okja," "Roma," "The Irishman," "Marriage Story," "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese," "Dick Johnson is Dead," "The Power of the Dog," and if we're counting international distribution, "Uncut Gems."

And now, the best Netflix film of 2022 and the reigning Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," is joining that elusive club.

A reborn take on Carlo Collodi's classic character of the same name, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" is a marvel of stop-motion animation and arguably the definitive adaptation of the tale. Del Toro co-directed the film with Mark Gustafson, and this iteration of "Pinocchio" sees the tale of the puppet boy and his creator/father Geppetto set against the backdrop of Fascist Italy, as Pinocchio learns about what it means to be human as Geppetto learns the true meaning of unconditional love.

With a phenomenal cast including Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Black Nelson, Tom Kenny, Gregory Man, and David Bradley, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" is, as /Film writer Sandy Schaefer described it when we named it one of the best films of 2022, "a passionate ode to the value of imperfection, as well as a poignant fable about humanity and the ways in which our mortality is the very thing that gives real purpose to our lives."