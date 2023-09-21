Is A Bruce Almighty Sequel With Jim Carrey Still Happening?

It's astonishing to think what an enormous hit Tom Shadyac's film "Bruce Almighty" was when it came out back in 2003. Jim Carrey played Bruce, a mid-level TV reporter who is selfish and a little disappointed with his job. When a rival named Evan (Steve Carell) is promoted above him, Bruce wails to God that life is unfair. Astonishingly, God Almighty (Morgan Freeman) appears to Bruce in order to give him a lesson. For one week, and limited to only a small portion of Buffalo, New York, Bruce will be given the infinite power of the Divine, teaching him that being God isn't as easy as all that. Bruce uses his Godly powers for petty, personal things like parting traffic and increasing the bust size of his girlfriend Grace (Jennifer Aniston).

Naturally, Bruce's cavalier use of power — and his lazy acumen when it comes to answering prayers — leads to chaos. He breaks his girlfriend's heart. He is humbled. Bruce goes back to being a mere human, helping people through non-divine means. "Bruce Almighty" is a cute, light, semi-funny morality tale for a Saturday afternoon. It does very little to address actual issues of faith or morality, never rising above the realm of "palatable." This is no Ingmar Bergman meditation on God's frustrating silence.

But "Bruce Almighty" made an overwhelming $484 million at the global box office, making it Carrey's biggest hit in a career full of them (even "Batman Forever" only made $336 million worldwide, not adjusted for inflation). In 2007, Shadyac and Carell returned — without Carrey — in an effort to capitalize on the film's success with "Evan Almighty," a Noah's Ark riff that sunk at the box office (tee-hee).

However, a third film was also planned. It was to be called "Brucifer," and it would have featured Carrey taking on the powers of Satan. But is that movie still in the works? Let's take a closer look.