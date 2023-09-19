Netflix's The Twits Director, Writer, First Look, Plot, And More Info

The world is never a nice place in the stories of Roald Dahl. Across the beloved British author's vast body of literature, one will find works about abusive caretakers, sadistic authority figures, and horrible fantasy characters itching to do harm to children. Just as often, though, his tales center on courageous kids and kindly adults willing and able to stand up to these bad grownups and terrifying monsters. It's why Dahl's writing continues to resonate with younger generations, despite the ongoing struggle to reconcile the timeless messages of his novels and short stories with Dahl's many failings as a human being (or human "bean," as the BFG would say).

Having acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company back in 2021, Netflix has a financial motive for keeping Dahl's stories alive and well in the general public's memory. The streamer has already released a well-received film adaptation of the "Matilda" stage musical based on Dahl's book of the same name, and has entrusted "Fantastic Mr. Fox" filmmaker Wes Anderson with adapting several short stories from "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More." Up next on the assembly line is "The Twits," an animated movie based on Dahl's 1979 book, which already has a first-look image (seen above). Here's everything we know about the film so far.