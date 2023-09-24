Anya Chalotra's Witcher Casting Was Meant To 'Challenge' The Audience

There's almost always some kind of fan outcry when the appearance of characters are changed when a work is adapted from one medium to another, and the depictions of the characters in Netflix's "The Witcher" were not immune. The Netflix series is based on the fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The novels have also been adapted into a popular video game series, giving some fans a predetermined idea of what the characters should look or sound like. Fans, especially gamers, can be extremely protective of their version of a particular canon, but it turns out that casting director Sophie Holland planned on pushing a few buttons when she put together the cast of "The Witcher."

In an interview with Variety, Holland explained that she was interested in challenging people's ideas about standards of beauty with her casting decisions, specifically regarding the powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra. While some might be wondering how casting the beautiful Chalotra could challenge beauty standards, Holland's decision had something to do with not centering white, Eurocentric ideals in the way they have been in many fantasy shows in the past.