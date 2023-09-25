Succession Director Mark Mylod Set Emotional 'Traps' For The Stars All Throughout The Series

Has television ever seen performances quite like those in "Succession?" The show's cast delivered some of the most devastating scenes of all time season after season, all leading up to an absolutely gut-wrenching final few episodes. A lot of credit is due to the all-star actors, which has earned them multiple Emmys and several more nominations. But these breathtaking performances were also evoked by directors like Mark Mylod, who worked behind the scenes on some of the most pivotal episodes of the series. Mylod and the other directors, along with series creator and head writer Jesse Armstrong, are as much responsible for the show's most memorable moments as the actors — although they might humbly disagree. Their methods may be questionable, but they worked time and time again.

Mylod is known for setting "traps" for his actors to fall into, things that might immerse them further in the scenes, although the actors don't need much help to access their characters' dark emotional depths. Instead, Mylod infuses each of his episodes with "smaller things in the hunt for verisimilitude," as he told GQ. One example he gave is planting noisy background actors throughout the boat as the Roy siblings try to find each other and deliver the news that their father is dying. The constant conversation and crowds left the actors with "no place to hide," Mylod explained. This heightened the tension of this emotionally fraught episode while calling attention to how an incredibly private and intimate moment in this family must instantly become a public-facing fiasco.

But a loud-talking crowd wasn't the only obstacle that Mylod had laid out for the "Succession" cast. He wanted the audience to feel the same emotional uncertainty as the Roy siblings do — and he had a few tricks up his sleeve to pull it off.