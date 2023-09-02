Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Says Kendall's Name Was Underlined, Not Crossed Out

This article contains spoilers for "Succession" season 4.

Just when "Succession" fans thought that business mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was done torturing his children (on account of being dead), he reached out from beyond the grave to flick one last barb into his hapless would-be heir, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). The fourth season of the acclaimed HBO series shocked fans by killing off Cox's viciously scheming patriarch early on, with the remaining "Succession" episodes fixed on the question of how Logan's empire would be carved up, and who would serve as CEO while the carving took place.

There were plenty of contenders, but Kendall arguably had the strongest claim as he'd been primed to take over Waystar Royco before he and his father embarked on a fun game of betrayal-tag over the course of several seasons. Then, during a wake held at Logan's New York apartment, it emerged that a piece of paper had been discovered in his safe, dictating his wishes in the event of his death. Among those wishes was the instruction that Kendall should take over as CEO of the company; during a later, undated amendment of the paper in pencil, Kendall's name had been underlined for emphasis.

Or had it been crossed out? The ambiguity of the line, which begins beneath the "K" but makes its way upwards to cross over part of Kendall's name, felt almost like a deliberate booby trap set by Logan to leave Kendall forever tormented by the question of whether his father believed in him.

Now, show creator Jesse Armstrong has weighed in on the "underlined or crossed out?" debate during an appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival. In a video shared on Twitter by writer Cassam Looch, Armstrong makes a simple but intriguing point: