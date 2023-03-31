Succession Season 4 Will Include A 30 Minute Scene — All Shot In One Take

The camera work on "Succession" has always been a high point of the series. Since the very beginning of the show, the lens has been just as expressive as the dialogue. The camera is almost constantly in motion, from the slight wobble of the handheld framing to frequent zooms, pans, and tracking. This movement mirrors the frantic energy of the writing and performances and brings anxiety to an all-time high. The lens is so close to the human eye at times that it feels like the viewer is intruding on private conversations, a shameful act that puts the audience in the immoral shoes of the main characters. According to Jeremy Strong, the final season of the series will culminate in an ambitious camera maneuver that rivals some of the longest takes in television history.

When series creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the smash hit HBO series "Succession" would be concluding after only four seasons, fans were sent into an absolute frenzy. How could the series possibly wrap up all of these loose ends, to give all of these major and minor characters a satisfying conclusion to their arc, in just one season? However the story ends, it's only right that the series' crowning moment of catharsis would be punctuated with unique and powerful cinematography. Jeremy Strong revealed some details behind the most complicated and lengthy shot of the season to Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't know how much we can talk about this but there was a scene in one of the episodes that was like a 28-page scene or something that we shot over a few days. And eventually, we shot it all in one take, across multiple characters, multiple stories of a building. We shoot on film so the camera loaders were tag-team reloading their cameras. One take, I think it was a 32-minute-long take.